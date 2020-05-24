Guest view: We can't rely on China for virus cure

Just last month, I visited the University of Montana’s research lab, where I announced that $2.5 million would be directed to a team of researchers there to accelerate the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine right here in Montana.

I’m also fighting to roll back our reliance on China and provide the necessary tax incentives to promote growth and innovation in our private sector to strengthen our medical supply chain and bring drug manufacturing jobs back to America.

I believe we need to prevent future crises like this by imposing sanctions on foreign officials who distort and mishandle information about pandemics that could harm public health, just like China did in their role to cover-up the coronavirus. I have also called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lead an international effort to thoroughly investigate the origins of this outbreak and China’s related actions so that we can take steps to prevent a similar pandemic from occurring again.