Guest view: We must move quickly to reduce digital divide

The generational divides are powerful. In suburban Fairfax County, Virginia, public school administrators were shocked to find that their favorite online education platform — Google Chat — was easily converted into a bullhorn for school bullies. But that was no surprise to the local students who knew and warned the administrators early on. Eventually, the platform had to be shut down.

With the same sense of urgency as the Manhattan Project, the best minds and the leading stakeholders — teachers, administrators, parents, Congress and tech leaders from every sector —should team up to help our schools and students succeed online. Our civilization’s most important engine — education — is under threat.

For their part, internet providers are stepping up to the challenge, offering discounted broadband at $10 dollars a month to low income communities. But other problems persist, including a “hardware gap” — 36% of students from low-income families don’t have computers at home. And study after study shows that non-adopters haven’t had the opportunity to develop digital literacy or an interest in the power and potential of the worldwide web.