Guest view: We must move quickly to reduce digital divide

GUEST OPINION

If I were to use the same metrics to measure our education system as when I teach climate science to my college students, the first thing I would point out is that our education system is ill-equipped for adaptation and change.

Education is transitioning online because of COVID-19 — at warp speed, and we still do not understand how it will shift the nature of learning. But teachers, school districts, and parents aren’t prepared.

After the University of Montana Western in Dillon shuttered in mid-March, many students — especially those from rural areas without broadband — struggled to participate in classes that moved online, for a variety of reasons. That experience was reflected on the K-12 grade level in Billings, the largest city in our state, where the school district estimated nearly a third of students did not engage in remote learning.

This is what we call the digital divide. And COVID-19 has laid bare its startling dimensions, especially in the field of education.

Nearly half of African American and Hispanic children don’t have computers in their homes. Most 5th and 8th graders don’t have sufficient digital literacy. Overall, ninety-five percent of American households have broadband available, but only 73% adopt (the numbers are even lower with minority and low-income communities). And, in rural America, only 78% of homes have wireline connections because it’s so expensive to lay broadband pipes in sparsely populated communities.

As early as 2015, the Obama administration reported that even though 95 percent of American households had broadband available, somewhere between 25-33% don’t subscribe — most of them because they didn’t think the internet is relevant to their lives.

In addition, the complex transition to distance learning involves even more serious sociological challenges. Most teachers and school administrators didn’t grow up in a digital world, and don’t grasp the possibilities, dangers, and distractions of the digital world that generation Z’ers inhabit.

Most studies show that both teachers and parents are struggling with the transition. In an international survey of more than 400 teachers, Education Week finds that 70% of teachers report being unready for distance learning; 60% report that a lack of parental support in getting students to do homework. 37% also say students don’t find the distance learning curricula “engaging.” Similarly, 43% of school administrators and 57% of teachers say they feel “overwhelmed” by distance learning instruction, according to The Washington Post

We are seeing trends like this in communities across the country: 67% of students in Broward County, Florida, report a lack of parental help on the transition to digital learning; 45% of students there said they are supervising younger siblings during the day and can’t devote appropriate attention to their own schoolwork.

The generational divides are powerful. In suburban Fairfax County, Virginia, public school administrators were shocked to find that their favorite online education platform — Google Chat — was easily converted into a bullhorn for school bullies. But that was no surprise to the local students who knew and warned the administrators early on. Eventually, the platform had to be shut down.

With the same sense of urgency as the Manhattan Project, the best minds and the leading stakeholders — teachers, administrators, parents, Congress and tech leaders from every sector —should team up to help our schools and students succeed online. Our civilization’s most important engine — education — is under threat.

For their part, internet providers are stepping up to the challenge, offering discounted broadband at $10 dollars a month to low income communities. But other problems persist, including a “hardware gap” — 36% of students from low-income families don’t have computers at home. And study after study shows that non-adopters haven’t had the opportunity to develop digital literacy or an interest in the power and potential of the worldwide web.

What about those whose challenge is broadband availability, not adoption? Montana, for example, ranks at the bottom of the list by one estimate in terms of state broadband access. For the 5% of our nation’s homes that don’t have wireline connectivity — mostly in rural areas where as many as 26 percent don’t have access to wireline broadband — we need federal funds to help provide both wired and wireline solutions. A similar effort in 2009 to build out rural broadband fell short because of anti-competitive and wasteful practices that excluded the best solutions.

This time, we need to make our best effort. Amidst this medical, educational, economic and environmental crisis, let’s get everyone connected. Our sense of crisis must not go to waste; we must put it to work, right here, right now.

Dr. Spruce Schoenemann, a climate scientist, is Associate Professor at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

