Guest view: We must restore multiple uses to public lands

No doubt, the BLM must provide leasing for oil and gas and other kinds of mineral extraction as part of its multiple-use mandate. During our tenures as directors of the BLM, we helped fulfill that mandate. But we recognized that we had, as part of our mandate, an obligation to offer conservation measures as well.

The Lewistown Field Office, which conducted the painstaking work of gathering input from Montanans and others who have a stake in this area, also recognized that protecting roadless, intact prairie and thriving wildlife habitat is part of their multiple-use mandate. That’s why the field office identified 200,000 acres as having wilderness character during its public scoping period and why it proposed protecting 100,000 of those acres in a 2016 draft of its RMP.

But the Department of the Interior under Bernhardt rejected even that modest amount of protection and all but tore up the 2016 draft and started over again with an eye towards giving the oil and gas industry everything it wanted.

It’s true that the agency has offered up a “backcountry conservation area” designation for some of the places in central Montana it identified as having wilderness character, but that designation does not ultimately prohibit oil and gas exploration.