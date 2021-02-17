Guest view: We need more leaders on climate like George Shultz

I volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, non-profit, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change. I am very proud that Republican statesman George Shultz was, until his death last week, on our Advisory Board. He supported our Carbon Fee and Dividend solution to mitigate climate change.
As exemplified in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the Carbon Fee and Dividend is a market-based, revenue-neutral, carbon pricing policy with a 100% dividend returned directly to the American people. The fee is collected from coal, gas, and oil producers when their product enters the market and returned to each citizen as a monthly check. As Mr. Shultz noted, it’s not a tax if the government doesn’t keep the money.
Mr. Shultz also said, “The urgency to reduce (fossil fuel) emissions is now painfully obvious. I fully support the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Its predictability mitigates price uncertainty, and its full dividend return makes it politically durable---both essential to markets investing in the next great industrial revolution. This bill prices carbon in an efficient, effective and equitable way that will enhance our national security, help level the playing field in world trade, and redeem America’s leadership role, all without growing the size of the government.”
In 1987, Mr. Shultz listened to the scientists when they told him and President Reagan, ‘Hey, we’ve got an ozone layer depletion problem because we’re emitting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) into the atmosphere.’ The ozone layer filters out harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
In response, Shultz and Reagan negotiated the Montreal Protocol, a highly successful international cooperative treaty. Companies stepped in and invented other ways for us to spray stuff out of cans without using CFCs. Now, you and I are not getting skin cancers and cataracts from a depleted ozone layer. It’s healing.
The same holds true to mitigating climate change.
Some say, ‘We’ll innovate our way out of it.’ Yes, we need innovation, but innovation is the result of good policy; it is not a policy. The carbon pricing policy advocated by Citizens’ Climate Lobby creates the incentive for innovation. We need a price signal to allow everyone to participate in bringing new technologies to market, instead of offering narrow price supports for solar tax credits or carbon capture and sequestration, for example.
On 12/11/20, Mr. Shultz wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post, entitled: “The 10 Most Important Things I’ve Learned About Trust Over My 100 Years.”
“Dec. 13 marks my turning 100 years young. I’ve learned much over that time, but looking back, I’m struck that there is one lesson I learned early and then relearned over and over: Trust is the coin of the realm. When trust was in the room, whatever room that was — the family room, the schoolroom, the locker room, the office room, the government room or the military room — good things happened. When trust was not in the room, good things did not happen. Everything else is details.”
We need more statesmen like George Shultz. I urge Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Congressman Matt Rosendale to take the high road blazed by Mr. Shultz and lend their support to the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Alex Amonette is a volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby. She writes from Big Timber.