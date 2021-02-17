Guest view: We need more leaders on climate like George Shultz

In response, Shultz and Reagan negotiated the Montreal Protocol, a highly successful international cooperative treaty. Companies stepped in and invented other ways for us to spray stuff out of cans without using CFCs. Now, you and I are not getting skin cancers and cataracts from a depleted ozone layer. It’s healing.

The same holds true to mitigating climate change.

Some say, ‘We’ll innovate our way out of it.’ Yes, we need innovation, but innovation is the result of good policy; it is not a policy. The carbon pricing policy advocated by Citizens’ Climate Lobby creates the incentive for innovation. We need a price signal to allow everyone to participate in bringing new technologies to market, instead of offering narrow price supports for solar tax credits or carbon capture and sequestration, for example.

On 12/11/20, Mr. Shultz wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post, entitled: “The 10 Most Important Things I’ve Learned About Trust Over My 100 Years.”