Guest view: We refuse to stand idle

To determine if racial inequality exists, it takes just a handful of statistics to see the gravity of the situation. When Montana Indians make up around 26% of the missing people in Montana, the racial equity gaps become even more evident. And only recently has the widespread and pervasive epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People come to the consciousness of Montana and the country. Although emergency response and media coverage has slightly improved in Montana, such efforts continue to lag far behind that of missing white women.

We refuse to stand idle and have these issues swept under the rug. We stand in solidarity with black Americans and ask for true change to happen throughout our country. Nobody should feel intimidated anywhere in this land of the free and the home of the brave, regardless of the color of their skin, their religion, or their sexual orientation. As our country looks in the mirror, we must recognize and address these disparities. We must have hard conversations and educate one another to break down stereotypes and start closing the gaps of inequality. Although the gaps in racial inequality are far from being closed, we recognize that many attitudes and perspectives toward Native Americans have changed for the better. We know Montana is filled with a lot of wonderful people.