Guest view: Why didn't Rosendale vote on CWD bill?

As we’ve seen in other states, deer numbers are dropping as CWD becomes more prevalent. It’s no exaggeration to state that chronic wasting disease could cause the extinction of some local deer herds (especially mule deer) within a few decades. Investment in research and monitoring is key to combatting its effects. In a 2018 article in a national hunting magazine I wrote, “this is an area where government investment in the form of tax dollars or higher license fees earmarked for CWD research is critical for detection, research and management.”

That’s why hunters are baffled that Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale didn’t even show up to vote on a key bill that provides critical funding to control CWD. The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act was sponsored by a Republican and a Democrat. It recently passed on an overwhelming 393-33 vote. Yet, Rosendale, who represents a state in which big game hunting is a foundational element of the economy and culture, couldn’t bother to vote.

The bill provides $70 million in federal funding for states to manage and research CWD. This could mean quicker turn-around times for hunters on test results, and perhaps the development of rapid testing protocols where animals could be tested in the field, not a laboratory.

Rosendale often claims to be for Montana hunters and rural voters. How does that square with an “I can’t bother to vote” attitude toward something that literally threatens the survival of some of our most cherished big game species?

Jack Ballard of Red Lodge is running on the Democratic ticket for Montana’s Second (eastern) Congressional District. He is a professional outdoors writer who has written hundreds of articles and several books on hunting, wildlife conservation and big game biology

