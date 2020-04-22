Guest view: Why I'm running with Whitney Williams

That picture stuck with me and made me see the value of good government. It is not happenstance that our government supports farmers--it’s because our society knows the value of abundant and healthy food. It is not happenstance that our government supports public education--it’s because our society sees the value and promise of educating our kids. It’s what makes me honored to come from a family of hard working teachers and farmers.

That’s why, when Whitney Williams asked me to be her running mate, I said yes. I realized that to ensure a government that works for all of us, we need to ensure rural Montana has a voice in Helena.

And it’s why, even as normal turns upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have faith that Montana will stay Montana and pull through.

We don’t know what the new normal will be. But I believe we need someone like my running mate, Whitney Williams, to be our next governor. She’s a problem solver and has experience bringing diverse people to the table to find solutions. We can no longer afford to stay in the same silos and must work together for Montana’s future generations.