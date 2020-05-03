Guest view: Why I'm supporting Tim Fox for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we approach the Montana primary election, I need to let others of my conservative bent know my thoughts on our choice for whom to vote for as the Republican candidate for governor.

Three years ago, it appeared that conservatives had a chance to keep a seat in Congress. After the primary election Greg Gianforte emerged as the nominee. While certainly not my idea of a “Montanan,” he was the conservative candidate. I worked for and contributed to his successful campaign.

I voted for him with the idea that he would be “The Montana Congressman.” Instead, he has used his election to position himself for another office. He betrayed Montana by giving up his seat in Congress (which he was very likely to retain) with the possibility that a liberal could take that seat.

Last year, after my first contact by Congressman Gianforte regarding his plan to run for Montana Governor, I responded by saying that I was not going to be supporting him because 1.) He had betrayed my trust that he would stay in Congress and 2.) that Tim Fox is truly a Montanan who has the qualifications, character and experience needed for that office, whereas, Congressman Gianforte, is not a Montanan and has no experience to qualify him to be Montana’s governor.