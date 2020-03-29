Guest view: Why we're challenging the BLM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That’s particularly concerning given that the number of birds in the United States and Canada has declined by 3 billion, a stunning 29 percent, during the past half-century. As noted by the New York Times, that was mostly due to loss of habitat and increased use of pesticides. Montana already has millions of cows, but now the BLM wants to destroy even more native bird habitat for cattle.

The BLM also ignored cheatgrass, a very aggressive noxious weed that moves in after burning sagebrush and cutting down junipers and has proven almost impossible to eradicate across the West. Cheat grass replaces the forbs that sage grouse depend on to feed their chicks and after very early spring dry out, is inedible for wildlife or cattle and has seeds that are so sharp they can penetrate the stomach and intestines of animals that ingest them and blind the eyes of nesting birds that use native sagebrush habitat.

Cheat grass can lengthen the fire season by about two months in the spring and fall because it’s highly flammable once dried out, creating extreme wildfire hazards annually. By comparison, peer-reviewed studies found undisturbed sagebrush-juniper habitat only burns every 100 to 200 years in the Intermountain West.