Guest view: Wider recognition of racial injustice is due

One notable feature of the protests sparked by the filmed murder of George Floyd is that, unlike those in Ferguson, Baltimore and other recent protests sparked by racialized police violence, these are occurring in every part of the country and feature many protesters of all races. This is a moment where people of diverse backgrounds are unusually perceptive to how African Americans are disproportionately brutalized by police. This is good, and is also an opportunity; we should use this moment to spread awareness of the many other injustices inflicted on African Americans that are deeply rooted in our history. Perhaps the most important of these is how African Americans have been prevented from accumulating wealth.

The net worth of the average white family is nearly 10 times higher than that of the average black family. Since the New Deal, home ownership has been the primary way that wealth has been accumulated, held, and transmitted across generations in America. But as described in Richard Rothstein’s book “The Color of Law”, African Americans have been systematically deprived of this form of wealth accumulation, largely through explicitly racist government policy.