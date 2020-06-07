Guest view: Wider recognition of racial injustice is due

One notable feature of the protests sparked by the filmed murder of George Floyd is that, unlike those in Ferguson, Baltimore and other recent protests sparked by racialized police violence, these are occurring in every part of the country and feature many protesters of all races. This is a moment where people of diverse backgrounds are unusually perceptive to how African Americans are disproportionately brutalized by police. This is good, and is also an opportunity; we should use this moment to spread awareness of the many other injustices inflicted on African Americans that are deeply rooted in our history. Perhaps the most important of these is how African Americans have been prevented from accumulating wealth.
The net worth of the average white family is nearly 10 times higher than that of the average black family. Since the New Deal, home ownership has been the primary way that wealth has been accumulated, held, and transmitted across generations in America. But as described in Richard Rothstein’s book “The Color of Law”, African Americans have been systematically deprived of this form of wealth accumulation, largely through explicitly racist government policy.
Most Americans have probably heard of redlining, which refers to how the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) coded neighborhoods with too many African Americans as “type D” (color-coded red in city maps), and refused to insure mortgages there. The FHA also explicitly encouraged, with insurance and financing, housing developments with “racial covenants” that forbade selling to non-whites. The G.I. bill, which financed mortgages for millions of WWII veterans, systematically excluded African Americans. Public housing projects were built separately for blacks and whites, sometimes segregating portions of cities that were initially mixed. Tax assessors systematically overvalued black-owned homes to extract excessive property taxes. City planners used zoning laws to disproportionately place industrial activity and toxic waste dumps next to black neighborhoods, depressing home values and contributing to the substantially poorer health of African Americans, which is a major factor in the racially unequal toll of COVID-19.
Montana has its own history of state-sanctioned racial oppression. According to Rothstein’s book, In the early 1900s Montana had several middle-class black communities owing to railroad and mining employment, before certain practices from the Jim Crow South spread around the country. In 1909 Montana banned inter-racial marriage. Some towns enacted unofficial ordinances banning African Americans from residing in the town after sunset, which were often enforced by mob violence with the tacit approval of the authorities. In 1890, just two counties in Montana had fewer than 10 black residents. In 1930, it was 41 counties.
Explicitly racist laws were taken off the books during the Civil Rights Movement, but their legacy lives on in our still overwhelmingly segregated cities and schools. Surging home prices and stagnating wages make segregation extremely difficult to reverse, and black neighborhoods continue to be devastated by deprivation, under-investment, pollution, and many other ills. Almost every kind of present-day racial injustice is at least partially downstream from segregation.
This, in short, is the case for reparations. Wealth was deprived from black Americans not just by individuals’ actions but by the state, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment. The state is therefore obligated to compensate those still impacted by this constitutional violation.
I am hopeful that the current protests will lead to many cities and states across the country undertaking police reform. This is immensely important in its own right, but it would also indicate momentum for wider recognition of racial injustice, and that momentum must be wielded for overall criminal justice reform, environmental justice, and ultimately economic justice. In other words, the goal must be no less than the permanent dismantling of white supremacy.
Brock Smith is an economics professor at Montana State University.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!