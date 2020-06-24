Guest view: Women are stepping up and getting involved with conservation

It seemed fitting that this work occurred in a wildlife area that was funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), since Congress is poised to pass the Great American Outdoors Act that will permanently fund this important conservation program. LWCF has provided Montana with over $640 million in funding for such cherished places as Glacier National Park, Swan River Valley, the Bitterroot Forest and hundreds of other parks, hiking trails and fishing access sites across the state. I am grateful that Senators Daines and Tester supported this bill last week and urge Rep. Greg Gianforte to vote for it when the House takes it up later this month.

Speaking out in support of conservation is so important. If you are passionate about Montana’s wild spaces, now is the time to step up and take part. Why not write our senators and thank them for their vote? Or contact Rep. Gianforte urging his continued support for this conservation bill? Even better, if you are a woman interested in learning more about hunting, fishing or conservation, why don’t you join us to get your hands dirty for conservation? The Artemis Sportswomen Montana Alliance has a number of events and workshops scheduled this summer. Please visit https://artemis.nwf.org/ to learn more and get involved.