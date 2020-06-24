Guest view: Women are stepping up and getting involved with conservation
GUEST OPINION

Guest view: Women are stepping up and getting involved with conservation

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana is defined by its outdoor spaces, vast wild landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and abundant wildlife. Another defining aspect of this great state are the people and their steadfast appreciation of those spaces. Sportswomen — whose voices aren’t always at the forefront of what is said or heard in the outdoor arena — are an ever-increasing part of that population. More and more women and LGBTQ members are joining the outdoor recreation sphere and stepping up to protect those pastimes and traditions, as well as the public lands they take place on.

Elevating those voices on national conservation issues was the reason the National Wildlife Federation launched the Artemis Sportswomen initiative three years ago. Now, Artemis has brought together a group of bold, impassioned sportswomen in Montana to tackle state conservation issues.

Launched in mid-June, the Artemis Sportswomen’s Montana Alliance hit the ground running with a workday removing hazardous fences on the Mt. Haggin Wildlife Management Area. Eight volunteer conservationists trudged through creeks, marshes and some difficult terrain to reach the site. Under the leadership of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department biologist Vanna Boccadori, 100 yards of incredibly old, rusted, 4-strand barbed wire was removed along a stream. After a few more miles of hiking, another ¼ mile stretch of barbed wire and metal posts were removed from an area of heavy deadfall, making the passage of moose, elk, and mule deer easier and safer on the wildlife management area.

It seemed fitting that this work occurred in a wildlife area that was funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), since Congress is poised to pass the Great American Outdoors Act that will permanently fund this important conservation program. LWCF has provided Montana with over $640 million in funding for such cherished places as Glacier National Park, Swan River Valley, the Bitterroot Forest and hundreds of other parks, hiking trails and fishing access sites across the state. I am grateful that Senators Daines and Tester supported this bill last week and urge Rep. Greg Gianforte to vote for it when the House takes it up later this month.

Speaking out in support of conservation is so important. If you are passionate about Montana’s wild spaces, now is the time to step up and take part. Why not write our senators and thank them for their vote? Or contact Rep. Gianforte urging his continued support for this conservation bill? Even better, if you are a woman interested in learning more about hunting, fishing or conservation, why don’t you join us to get your hands dirty for conservation? The Artemis Sportswomen Montana Alliance has a number of events and workshops scheduled this summer. Please visit https://artemis.nwf.org/ to learn more and get involved.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago
Columnists

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago

Quite frankly the decision by Quaker Oats, and its parent PepsiCo, to get rid of the demonstratively offensive Aunt Jemima brand is not impressive and deserves no applause. The company has known for years the problems with the mammy caricature. It was no secret. The image has boasted its offensiveness prominently on grocery store shelves my entire life. Even after Quaker Oats cleaned it up ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News