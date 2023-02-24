Walk into any shop or restaurant and talk to the workers, and you’ll hear story after story about the struggles that working families face. Housing costs have put many families at risk of homelessness. Parents can’t find reliable child care. Mental health services are vanishing across the state, especially in rural areas where services have always been limited. These issues merit thoughtful debate on the long-term investments needed to support families, businesses, and communities.

And yet, the “solutions” in Helena seem to come in one form: unprecedented tax cuts to the tune of $1 billion in lost revenue, largely benefiting those at the top. One of the largest is SB 121, which would lower the top income tax rate. The governor has touted SB 121 as a way to entice more out-of-staters to move to Montana. On average, SB 121 would give the wealthiest one percent a permanent tax cut of around $6,000, while most middle-income families will see less than $100.

Other proposals to provide expensive tax rebates may provide some Montanans with one-time support but will do nothing to solve inequities within the tax system in the long term. What’s worse, many Montanans are left out. The current proposal for a one-time property tax rebate does not include the tens of thousands of Montanans who pay property taxes through their rent. Under HB 222, more than 80 percent of the wealthiest households will receive the property tax rebate (due to higher homeownership rates), but less than half of the rest of Montanans would get this property tax support. Fair market rent in many areas of Montana has increased by more than 15 percent over the past several years. Renters, often families living on lower incomes, are putting a significant amount of their household income into housing costs, including property taxes.

Montana lawmakers can look at meaningful policies to address tax inequities, but those efforts must be done in coordination with budget discussions. Lawmakers are rushing to pass revenue-cutting measures before they’ve even started considering state budget needs. Montana’s needs are significant and the future of our health care system and families are on the line. One in seven children in Montana face food insecurity. Montana ranks in the bottom five states for access to child care, meeting less than half of the demand. Health professionals and families have spoken to the gaps in health services across the state, resulting in growing wait lists for children accessing acute mental health services and adults seeking home- and community-based services. The Montana communities that are still reeling from past budget cuts need solutions, not more cuts. These solutions exist, and they will require investing state resources to support families, providers, and communities.

Ramming through tax cuts to benefit the wealthy or provide short-term fixes will cost the state hundreds of millions in lost revenue, and it leaves policymakers without the ability to enact meaningful, long-term solutions to address growing pressure on Montana’s property tax system and rising housing costs for both renters and homeowners. We hope policymakers will slow down, make the needed investments to improve health services, access to housing, child care, and ensure the tax cuts they seek are helping those who really need it.