The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — our nation's largest land management agency, tasked with overseeing 245 million acres across the country — manages public lands for a multitude of uses.

But how does conservation stack up to other uses like oil and gas, mining, and grazing?

Currently, conservation isn't an equal priority, which is unfortunate for hunters and anglers like me who rely on quality fish and wildlife habitat and large tracts of undeveloped public lands.

However, the BLM is currently holding a comment period for an innovative strategy on how it manages our public lands. A proposed Public Lands Rule would provide more recognition and emphasis on conservation and the value of land protections through the lens of outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, and negating the growing impacts of wildfire, drought, and development.

Simply put, the rule change would elevate the role of conservation and make it on par with other land uses such as grazing, energy development and resource extraction, without reducing the role of these activities which have long been the priorities for BLM managed lands.

Additionally, the value of large tracts of undeveloped and undisturbed wild lands is hard to quantify, and this new rule would allow the BLM to do just that while still generating revenue similar to extractive industry activities. By offering the option to place a time-limited conservation lease on lands, the proposal would allow the BLM to elevate conservation and restoration as a legitimate use of public lands. Conservation leases would not preclude hunters and anglers from access public lands for recreation. It's a win-win for sportsmen and women who would get to have our say in what lands are set aside for wildlife habitat, in the same way that other user groups influence the lands they want to lease for extractive uses.

If this rule were to be implemented, the benefits to hunters and anglers would be significant. The ecological threats to and pressures on our lands have grown exponentially over the last few years, and Montana needs more and better tools to make sure we manage growth and development if we’re going to make sure these vital resources are conserved for future generations. I thank the administration and BLM Director (and fellow Montanan) Tracy Stone-Manning on spearheading this change that would impact the 8.1 million acres of BLM land found in Montana, 90% of which are currently open to oil and gas leasing.

It's important to note that the proposal would not conflict with the existing, predominated uses of BLM lands — agricultural, mineral extraction, energy development, etc. It would actually provide those industries a path to complete mitigation for development projects through the restoration of public lands. This rule will just improve public involvement in making sure the right places are developed, so that we can better meet the challenges of Montana's changing landscape. Furthermore, the BLM doesn't see grazing and conservation as being mutually exclusive, so our neighbors in ag would be minimally impacted by this, if at all.

I invite fellow public lands owners in Montana to speak up on this proposal. Comments are being accepted on the draft Public Lands Rule until June 20, 2023, and the BLM is hosting a virtual meeting on Monday, June 5.

These are our lands, and we should have a say in how they're managed.

Now's our chance.