James C. Nelson: The rule of law and the rule of lie

Lawyers and judges understand and respect the rule of law. This simple principle informed the writing and adoption of the federal Constitution and was carried through into states’ constitutions. It is defined as “a principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced, independently adjudicated, and consistent with international human rights principles.”

I stress independently adjudicated because our tripartite system of government consists of three co-equal branches: the executive and the legislative (the political branches) and the judicial (the nonpolitical branch).

Each branch is invested with its own separately defined powers which are not to be intruded upon by the other branches — the separation of powers embodied in Montana’s Constitution at Article III, Section 1. Thus, each branch serves as a check and a balance on the other two.

The political branches seem oblivious to these principles, having mounted, since 2021, a jihad to demonize, marginalize and politicize the judiciary and destroy the rule of law, including:

baseless charges of improprieties designed to lessen the reputations and integrity of members courts and destroy Montanans’ trust in the judiciary;

forcing one justice to have to litigate being subpoenaed by the Legislature;

seizing judges’ emails off the Department of Administration server (many of which contained case-sensitive information and information pertaining to the deliberations of the court);

subpoenaing members of the Supreme Court and court documents for “investigative purposes;”

the attorney general blatantly refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order;

the political branches summarily scrapping the Judicial Nomination Commission and the merit selection of judicial appointments and replacing the merit system with a patronage system controlled solely by the governor;

twice legislating an unconstitutional plan to elect Supreme Court justices by districts. (This plan was simply a scheme to elect partisan justices from gerrymandered “districts”);

gaslighting judges and courts as being “partisan” and “activist;”

Turning a recent Supreme Court nonpartisan retention election into a partisan one, with a hand-picked partisan candidate, financed in large part by money from the Republican State Leadership Committee;

And, finally, proposing a mind-boggling list of court and tort “reform” bills to be considered — and no doubt enacted — in the 2023 session by the Republican legislative supermajority.

The judicial branch’s denying the political branches the power to violate the Constitution and the rule of law with impunity is what fuels these partisan attacks, demonization, marginalization and spreading of distrust against the courts. The political branches don’t like to be told what they cannot do even when what they do violates the Constitution and the rule of law.

Importantly, Montanans are guaranteed the right to challenge unconstitutional laws in fair, impartial and independent courts: Montana’s Constitution, Article II, Section 16. And, if those laws are found wanting, then it is the solemn duty of the courts and judges to declare those laws unconstitutional.

Then, however, the political branches accuse the courts and judges of being “partisan and activist.” These charges are lies.

Montana’s judiciary is neither partisan nor activist.

Indeed, it is not the judiciary that is partisan but, rather, it is the political branches’ constant efforts to legislate the nonpartisan judicial branch into a partisan branch in the image of and kowtowing to the whims, ideology and aberrations of the majority party.

Nor are Montana’s courts activist — i.e., characterized by failing to follow precedent; being result-oriented; injecting partisan and sectarian ideology into their decisions; and ignoring the Constitution.

Yet, every time a court determines that a legislative enactment is unconstitutional, or rules against some partisan or sectarian sacred cow, then the court is “activist.”

Protecting the constitutional rights of We the People and the rule of law, does not make a court activist. It means the court is doing its job.

Sadly, the rule of law has become the rule of lie — the Big Lie and the lies about Montana’s courts and judges.