James Reavis: Our mental health treatment laws must be reformed

Last Monday we received the devastating news that CMS will no longer provide Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement to Montana State Hospital (Warm Springs) due to a failure to comply with basic safety and health requirements. This is a terrible loss for the State and the disappearance of federal backing will endanger the lives of our citizens who are suffering from mental illness. Without treatment or a safe place to stay, more people with severe mental illness will end up in jail, placing further strain on an already buckling criminal justice system. I am saddened and upset by this development, but I am not surprised. I have seen the problems bubbling for years.

However, reform is possible, and I would like to explain how our Legislature can get it done.

For the last decade, I have served as a public defender (my views are my own). I developed a specialty in representing people facing involuntary commitment to the state hospital. It is important to understand there are two ways to get committed to Warm Springs: Civil commitments and criminal commitments.

Persons facing civil commitment are represented by public defenders but are not criminals. Described as “respondents,” county attorneys petition the court with a commitment request based on the existence of a serious mental illness and a respondent’s danger to themselves or others. Commitment cases move through the courts lightning-quick, usually with only one option: The state hospital, the only place that cannot refuse patients. Counties have a financial incentive to press for commitment because after commitment payments for services move from county coffers to the state treasury. Overwhelmed, the hospital does little more than short-term stabilization for a couple of weeks before kicking patients out to fend for themselves.

Our civil commitment laws were written for a different era, before Medicaid managed-care reforms in the 1990s created the hodgepodge of for-profit/non-profit organizations that provide community services today. To be blunt, lawyers and judges are not good at interacting with this hodgepodge. They want clearly defined options where they know a respondent will get treatment. Community service organizations are not bound by commitment orders and are free to reject patients as they deem fit. The Legislature should create and fund state-run (or state-contracted) local mental health hospitals to deliver needed treatment that keeps patients closer to home and plugs them into local resources. These “community hospitals” would have tools such as involuntary medication authorization but would be required to accept most patients. A rebuilt Montana State Hospital would serve as a last resort.

In a criminal commitment case, a defendant is accused of committing a crime but was suffering from a serious mental illness that prevented them from understanding their alleged criminal conduct. Alternatively, a defendant’s mental illness can be so severe that he or she cannot stand competently for trial. In either case there must be a rigorous mental health evaluation.

That’s when the justice system runs into the bottleneck. Montana State Hospital has only one small, segregated area to conduct these important evaluations, resulting in clogged court dockets and mental health deterioration as defendants sit in jail limbo. The Legislature needs to provide funding to hire at least two additional forensic psychologists whose job is to travel to jails across the state and conduct the evaluations there, placing them on a faster path to treatment.

That reform is a start but is only the beginning. As Chief Justice McGrath explained earlier this year, “Persisting with criminal charges against a long-term severely mentally ill individual seems to have been a fool’s errand lacking benefit to anyone.” The Legislature needs to write a new law that takes these defendants out of the traditional criminal justice system and into a DPHHS facility, like a community hospital. There, mental health professionals can provide secure, accountable treatment geared towards rehabilitation and eventual reentry into society once the mental illness can be safely managed.

These reforms will not be easy, but we must get moving. Nothing less than Montana’s healthy future is at stake.

James Reavis is a public defender in Billings and a candidate for State Representative.

