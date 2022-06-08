Jebediah Hinkle: Local government is not authoritarianism

Our nation’s government is set up with the United States Constitution as the supreme law, keeping lower authorities in-check. Our court systems are set up in a way where a higher court may over-turn a lower court ruling, in essence, keeping lower courts in-check. Lower authorities may be governed by higher authorities because each authorities’ decisions are never always perfect, and the individuals affected by those decisions need a pathway of recourse.

Recently the Bozeman Chronicle editorial board, in line with a far-left viewpoint that promotes authoritarian mandates, criticized the Legislature by stating that Republicans undercut their own pillar that “powers should be most invested in local government.” Republicans still promote and prefer local government, but a local government that is answerable to the people. During the pandemic we all witnessed non-elected local government, boards of appointed individuals not accountable to the people, abuse their authority as they refused to take into consideration how their one-sided draconian mandates and legal threats were harming our community members. Ignoring the economic needs of the people, mandates were imposed with no checks and balances and no recourse for those negatively affected by such mandates. For instance, snitch lines were created by un-elected appointed local boards of health to identify and threaten businesses that according to someone may not have been enforcing mandates “well enough.” Legislative testimony revealed, mothers whose children had hearing impairments and who read lips were harassed by businesses, out of fear of legal retribution by health boards, for not wearing a mask. Big box stores were largely left alone while smaller community businesses whose resources for legal defense were limited, were made the target. Struggling local businesses were sued with their own tax dollars. Other businesses adhered closely to the un-elected local government’s non-vetted and never-ending mandates and ended up closing their doors permanently after decades of serving our communities.

Just as our Montana constitution places boundaries on our state Legislature, when un-elected local government abuses its authority, the elected and accountable state legislature must step in and impose boundaries. Montana’s legislature responded to the outcries of its citizenry and contrary to the claims of the Chronicle’s editorial board, actually promoted local government by passing HB121 which gave accountable elected officials, such as county commissioners, final say over the non-accountable health board proposals. The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads, “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.” In the same, HB257 prohibited local government from taking private resources by compelling/threatening businesses, with no training, and without compensation, to be public enforcement. It also prohibited legal threats and harassment, kept government from inserting itself between a business and their customers and protected a customer’s access to goods and services needed to provide for their families.

Unfortunately, both HB257 and HB121, legislation designed to protect our mom-and-pop shops, promote individual freedom of choice and increase public accountability, are being muddied by those who fundamentally believe government exists to control people. The heavily vetted HB257 is being misinterpreted by one out of 56 counties. Contrary to that interpretation, current Montana law, MCA 76-2-210, begs to differ. HB121 is opposed only by those who believe non-elected, un-accountable local government should have more authority than elected local government accountable to the people. The Bozeman Chronicle’s editorial board, I believe, is confused about what true local government really is. Local government is not authoritarianism. Local government has checks and balances and is accountable to its citizenry. Accountable local government is what Republicans believe in.

Jebediah Hinkle represents House District 67.

