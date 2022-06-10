Jeff Welsch: In Montana, our emphatic commitment to local journalism is bucking a tired cliché

These days, the refrain has echoed to the groaning point of cliché: Newspapers are dying.

And sure, the assertion contains some grudging truth. Sadly for us nostalgic sorts, the traditional print newspaper seems destined for the dustbin of history alongside the likes of Blockbuster Video, Royal typewriters and fast-food joints paying less than $20 an hour.

That’s unfathomable for a newspaper junkie who 50 years ago collected flags from around the world. I still get a surge of adrenalin watching the first fresh papers flow off a conveyor belt at midnight.

Ink-stained gloom and doom aside, I write with a message of optimism: More of you than ever are reading your “morning paper” while nursing a cup of coffee over your laptop, iPhone or iPad, surging past print readership.

To paraphrase noted newspaper philosopher Mark Twain, rumors of our demise are greatly exaggerated.

That’s certainly true of our five Lee Enterprises newspapers here in Montana.

I’d be sugar-coating if I didn’t acknowledge the past 15 years or so have been fraught with pain. I’ve said good-bye to so many laid-off friends and colleagues across the country that I’ve lost count. Three newspaper buildings I've called home have been sold or demolished; another, The Billings Gazette, is on the market.

It’s been gut-wrenching.

At the same time, after trying to both mitigate and exploit the diverse realities of the Internet age, we are at last experiencing a digital pendulum swing back in our favor.

The primary reason why: In an age of hyperbole, disinformation and outright lies, polls consistently show the local newspaper — print or digital — is still easily among the most trusted sources of news and information, no matter how often your conservative neighbor insists we’re a “liberal rag” or your liberal neighbor labels us a “conservative rag.”

Lee’s resurgence begins with an emphatic commitment to local people-centric journalism unlike any I’ve witnessed since our industry’s headiest days began ebbing in the late 1980s.

Our mantra going forward is “Your Story Lives Here”, a tagline that serves as a reminder that local news is a pillar of a community’s cultural fabric. And that we as editors, reporters and photographers are neighbors deeply embedded in these places we call home, some for a lifetime.

The first big step came in February, when Lee named a new vice president of local news in Jason Adrians and separated our 77 newspapers across 26 states into three regions. Included is a West Region led by Pulitzer Prize finalist David McCumber, who formerly managed our five papers — the Standard, Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and Ravalli Republic — and who remains entrenched in Butte because he could never fathom living more than a long Spey cast away from the Big Hole River, where his story lives.

After more than five years overseeing our fledgling 406mtsports.com adventure, I was handed the news reins of our papers to expand my editor’s quiver.

The message from Jason and David from the get-go: “Let’s Go!”

So we have.

Along with filling local newsroom vacancies, we have added new statewide positions in recognition that while the five communities remain our anchors, Montana truly is a small town with long streets.

As such, an immediate priority was securing an indigenous affairs reporter covering all eight reservations and 12 tribes, and we’re thrilled to announce that Nora Mabie, widely respected for similar work at the Great Falls Tribune, started with us June 6. Between Nora’s stories and a new partnership with Indian Country Today, we’ll be able to cover Native issues with breadth, depth and context that have been absent for far too long.

Also joining us soon is Antonio Ibarra Olivares, a talented and decorated recent University of Montana journalism school graduate who will focus on visual story telling statewide.

These journalists along with our four-person Montana State News Bureau in Helena — rumors of our Capitol coverage’s demise were greatly exaggerated, too — enable us to provide The First Best Coverage of The Last Best Place.

There’s more.

In perhaps our boldest move, Lee is creating a 12-member national public-affairs/investigative reporting team to assist local reporters in diving deep into issues that matter most to local readers. Four reporters will be based in the West.

Topics of urgency include the housing crunch, climate crisis, missing and murdered indigenous people, infrastructure, energy, our political divide, and more.

The unrelenting message is that local journalism is the cornerstone of a successful business model going forward. That narrative was reinforced recently when many on our editorial staffs received pay increases, reflecting Lee’s desire to retain accomplished journalists while acknowledging the skyrocketing cost of living in Montana.

Does pain remain? Sure. Restructuring, especially on the advertising side, has meant more lost jobs as what was once the revenue backbone of our industry wanes and we seek new sources to support producing objective, compelling, essential local journalism.

And in our volatile world, who knows what tomorrow will bring?

Yes, we are leaner than we were 20 years ago, but to quote Twain again, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

Our commitment to meaningful local journalism is more resolute than ever as it becomes even clearer how vital we are to informed communities and a flourishing democracy.

As Thomas Jefferson once said, “The only security of all is in a free press.”

In short, while newspapers might one day vanish, trusted local news gathering — and the need for it — never will.

Lee Montana executive editor Jeff Welsch can be reached at jeff.welsch@lee.net or 406-670-3849. Follow him on Twitter at @406welsch.

