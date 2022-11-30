Jenn Battles: 'What would Mitzi do?' The enduring legacy of an exceptional leader

When an organization is mature and healthy, particularly a non-profit, it is easy to make the mistake of looking back and imagining that the road to success was always straight-forward, always easy to see. In fact, this is almost never true. Things could have gone very differently, and it is important to remember the leadership and wise decision-making that set the foundation for a thriving future. For Domestic and Sexual Violence Services (DSVS), our founder, Mitzi Vorachek, embodied such leadership. While Mitzi retired as Executive Director in 2013, she remained an active supporter. Her influence and expertise shaped and continues to shape how we address ending violence in our community.

Mitzi prioritized relationships. She knew that the good work of ending violence and empowering survivors does not happen in a vacuum and it does not happen well without the full participation of advocates, law enforcement, the medical community, social service providers, schools, clergy, volunteers, donors, staff, board members, friends and families. From the very beginning, she set out to make these relationships central to DSVS, and they remain the backbone of the work we do. From hosting the annual Volunteer Appreciation brunch to facilitating discussions with health care providers on screening for domestic violence, Mitzi devoted significant time and energy to forming genuine connections in the community. The trust and reputation that DSVS upholds today are the achievements of Mitzi’s steadfast commitment to these relationships.

It is difficult to overstate how deeply Mitzi’s courage, effort, and skill remain woven into our organizational values and practices. Today, most people understand that teaching about healthy relationships is a powerful vehicle for disrupting generational cycles of violence. However, it was not always this way. When Mitzi founded DSVS in 1999, it was still commonplace to think of domestic violence as a private family matter and to distrust survivors of sexual assault. Open discussions about the prevalence of interpersonal violence were taboo, and such topics were often deemed inappropriate for a classroom or a public forum. Mitzi was not deterred. Her emphasis on education for the community, and for young people particularly, helped to change perceptions. More than twenty years later our community, along with others all over the nation, now acknowledges the influence of power and control in abusive relationships, and the important role education plays in ending violence.

Mitzi recognized that success for DSVS should be defined by survivors. She helped our organization champion empowerment for our clients and demonstrate what it means to co-create solutions with those we serve, especially in rural areas. Listening, believing, offering tools and resources without judgement — these are the bedrock philosophies DSVS is built upon, and they are lessons Mitzi embedded in our work from our inception.

The principles and the people that guide DSVS today are directly influenced by our founder, the way she greeted complexity, endured hardships, and created opportunities. She taught us to be brave enough to speak the truth, to honor our commitment to the community and to each other, and she instilled courage within our organization to believe that the challenging work we do matters. The answer to the question, “What would Mitzi do?” is rooted in who we are as an organization and how we face hard times, in how we treat clients, supporters, educators, and one another. And in this way, Mitzi’s sway in the world lives on. We are eternally grateful for her leadership and her legacy.

In honor of Mitzi’s character and lasting contributions to DSVS, her family has established the Mitzi Vorachek Fund. This fund directly supports our organization’s endowment, ensuring the long-term stability of DSVS and sustaining the work to end violence in our community. According to the Vorachek family, "Mitzi's love of community and belief in education imbued her with the strength to advocate for others her entire life. As a family, we are dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of DSVS." If you are interested in donating to the Mitzi Vorachek Fund, please give directly at https://dsvsmontana.org/donate/ and include Mitzi’s name on the donation form, or mail a check to: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, PO Box 314, Red Lodge, MT 59068 ATTN: Mitzi Vorachek Fund. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Co-Director Jenn Battles jbattles@dsvsmontana.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, contact our 24/7 confidential helpline at 406-425-2222.