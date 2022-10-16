Jesse Laslovich: Gun violence in Yellowstone County needs to stop

It is an understatement to say that we have a gun violence problem in the Billings community.

Since the start of this year, law enforcement has opened six homicide investigations involving firearms. There are multiple other investigations involving shootings. Among the homicide investigations are two men found in a vehicle that had crashed, a teenage boy shot in parking lot, a woman in her home, a man in an apparent road rage incident downtown, and another man shot in the parking lot of a bar.

We also have far too many non-fatal shootings, armed robberies, and violent offenders possessing firearms.

In September, shootings sent at least five persons to the hospital with injuries. One of those shootings occurred downtown, outside of the Alberta Bair Theater during a concert by the Billings Symphony. And in the first week of October, a shooting in Stewart Park’s baseball field sent a man to the hospital with a leg wound.

The Billings Police Department’s 2021 Annual Report showed a 200 percent increase in weapons offenses from 2020 to 2021. Police found proof of firearm discharge in 121 incidents in 2021, compared to 31 incidents in 2020. Additionally, in 2021 there were 43 reports of shootings and 26 reports of people displaying weapons.

All citizens have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes and in their community. That’s why addressing violent crime by working with the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and all of our state and federal law enforcement partners is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Since 2019, federal prosecutions in Montana have increased for firearms offenses and we will be even more aggressive during my tenure as Montana’s U.S. Attorney. We have a high conviction rate, with 75 percent of defendants pleading guilty to firearms offenses. And 89 percent of those defendants are sent to federal prison, where there is no parole.

We also have made prosecuting the most dangerous offenders a priority. We have assistant U.S. attorneys specifically assigned to prosecute gun violence. Those crimes include prohibited persons, like convicted felons and drug addicts who possess firearms, drug dealers who carry guns to further trafficking activity, and persons who possess stolen or illegal guns.

Those who possess or discharge a gun during the commission of a crime face mandatory minimum prison sentences under federal law, which is why we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure those people are indicted in federal court and ultimately sentenced to federal prison for a long period of time.

This is due to our continuing work in Billings, through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Yellowstone County, to take the most violent offenders off our streets. PSN is a U.S. Department of Justice initiative that brings together local, state, federal, and tribal agencies and stakeholders to address gun violence and other causes of violent crime in communities. PSN Yellowstone County has identified methamphetamine as the primary cause for violent crime in the community, and we are working diligently to arrest meth traffickers, armed robbers, and violent felons who possess firearms.

The gun violence in our community needs to stop and it will only be stopped by putting these dangerous criminals behind bars. In collaboration with all of our law enforcement partners, we will continue our relentless efforts to confront and stop gun violence and hold the perpetrators accountable.