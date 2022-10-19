Jim Oppedahl: Gary Buchanan on crime control

A small but important part of Gary Buchanan’s impressive resume was his chairmanship of the Board of Crime Control. I think it would be helpful to Montana Eastern District Congressional voters to highlight what the Board of Crime Control does and why Gary’s experience on the Board gives him a solid understanding of the needs of Montana’s justice system. The Board of Crime Control during Gary’s tenure was composed of 18-members representing citizens and local, state, tribal and federal officers. Members included the Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court, the Montana Attorney General and the director of the Department of Corrections. County attorneys and sheriffs, local police chiefs and tribal officials also served on the Board along with various federal law enforcement representatives.

The Board of Crime Control administered state and federal grant funds for numerous programs meant to reduce crime and improve the safety of Montana communities. The Board was involved in more than a dozen areas touching the heart of the criminal justice system. The Board provided funding for programs to reduce violence against woman and victims of crime and developed programs to improve communities related to substance abuse and juvenile detention. In addition, the Board was responsible for oversight of police standards and discipline and collected crime data across the state to help local, state and federal officials develop strategies to combat crime.

The Board of Crime Control is attached to the Montana Department of Justice for administrative purposes only. But in the state government system, it acts as an independent authority. And it’s this independence that gives the Board the ability to fearlessly examine what is wrong and what is right with the criminal justice system and to offer solutions that really make a difference.

Gary Buchanan was a perfect fit to be chairman of the Board of Crime Control. While the position is voluntary and unpaid, Gary brought intelligence, analytical and leadership skills and a warm personality to the board that were critical ingredients for successfully finding lasting solutions to complex problems. Gary’s experience as chairman of the Board of Crime Control demonstrated his strong desire to serve Montana communities and to do Montana justice.

Gary is now running as an Independent candidate for Montana’s Eastern Congressional District. Gary understands Montana’s criminal justice system and its problems. He also has some pretty good ideas about solutions. I hope you will join me in voting for Gary Buchanan for Congress so that we can begin the effort to offer thoughtful solutions to the numerous issues facing our State.