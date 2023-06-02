In 2015, the Bozeman-based Cottonwood Environmental Law Center won a major Endangered Species Act lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision required the Forest Service to reanalyze the environmental impacts of implementing several forest plans across Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Depending on who you talk to in the world of forest management, the “Cottonwood Decision” is either a four-letter word or a sign of integrity.

As a former Forest Service employee that worked in the timber department for the Flathead National Forest, it is disheartening to watch Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., lead a campaign against science-based forest management. After Cottonwood won the lawsuit, Daines started calling Cottonwood members radical environmentalists that file frivolous lawsuits. Lawyers that file frivolous lawsuits are sanctioned. In the Cottonwood Decision, the Supreme Court denied the Forest Service’s petition to rehear the decisions from the District Court and Ninth Circuit. I have asked Daines to invite me to testify before Congress about the Cottonwood Decision, but he refuses. I have asked the Forest Service to meet to discuss the Cottonwood Decision, but they refuse. The public deserves better.

Daines has failed to tell the public that the Cottonwood Decision helped clean up corruption at the highest levels of the Department of the Interior. In 2007, the Interior Department’s inspector general found that a high-ranking official in the Department of the Interior, Julie MacDonald, had coordinated with lobbyists from extraction and development industries to strong-arm government scientists and influence Fish and Wildlife Service decision-making. MacDonald promptly resigned. During her tenure, MacDonald, who had no background in biology, successfully derailed the designation of special protections and critical habitat for many species — including the Canada lynx. Under MacDonald, Canada lynx critical habitat was confined to only a few national parks — places where mining and logging are prohibited. After MacDonald resigned, scientists for the Fish and Wildlife Service designated over 12 million acres of critical habitat on Forest Service land. Cottonwood Environmental Law Center then prevailed in court and required the U.S. Forest Service to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure forest management plans would protect the newly designated critical habitat.

Requiring the Forest Service to reconsult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the impacts of Forest Plans is important to ensure threatened species like Canada lynx continue to exist. There is only one reason why Canada lynx are threatened with extinction — forest management plans do not contain standards that are protective enough. Daines now wants to eliminate the public’s ability to require the Forest Service to revisit the adequacy of its Forest Plans. Daines has misled the public by telling them that the Forest Service analyzes the impacts of timber sales on Canada lynx for each individual project. A major problem with this approach is that individual projects only analyze whether the project will meet standards in the forest management plan, they do not analyze whether the standards in forest management plans themselves are protective enough. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recognized the importance of the programmatic analysis, but Daines continues to ignore it. Conversations with Sen. Jon Tester’s office confirm Congress has appropriated the Forest Service enough money to update all its forest management plans across the entire United States.

Many of our National Forests are managing our public lands using outdated forest management plans that make no mention of climate change. Now is the time for the federal agency in charge of managing 193 million acres of forest lands to update its management plans if threatened and endangered species are going to have a fighting chance for survival.

It is imperative that forest management plans stay up-to-date if we want to protect threatened species like the Canada lynx from extinction. Congress has provided the Forest Service with the financial carrot to do what needs to be done. The Cottonwood Decision is the stick that will help ensure our National Forests are managed using science, not politics. At a time when our National Forests are faced with an onslaught of crises, we all — scientists, loggers, politicians, agencies and yes, even lawyers — need to join forces to ensure we have something left to fight about tomorrow.