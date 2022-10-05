John Mues: Hydrogen startup challenges old guard

Energy-aware Montanans may have taken note of the proposed $2.35 billion Blue Hydrogen project in Beulah, North Dakota, and attributed its engineering innovation to the project’s principals: Mitsubishi Power Americas and Bakken Energy.

Cyan H2 LLC (Cyan), a Montana veteran-owned small business, views the project as a misappropriated idea. And, with the U.S. Department of Energy (U.S. DoE) indicating that it may commit $1.7 billion of financial support to the project, now a U.S. taxpayer-funded misappropriated idea.

Cyan had a conference call discussing hydrogen with the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in North Dakota two weeks before sitting down with a top Mitsubishi executive and Mitsubishi consultant in Bozeman at the 14 North steakhouse on 30 October, 2020 to discuss our company’s vision of a vast Blue Hydrogen hub in the Bakken, benefiting the nation.

Mitsubishi was adamant that it did not believe in Blue Hydrogen, in any form. Cyan, over about three or so hours, tried to convince them of Blue Hydrogen’s viability. They didn’t buy it. Blue Hydrogen, they said, had no future at all. But they loved our team and the fact that several of us were service academy graduates with high-powered MBA’s and world-class energy experience, and asked if we’d, instead, like to help Mitsubishi drum up business with the U.S. Department of Defense. After a note the next day thanking us for the “great discussion," Mitsubishi went radio silent.

Seven months later, on 02 June, 2021, Mitsubishi announced the largest Blue Hydrogen project in the North America, not only based in the Bakken, but the Great Plains Synfuels Plant. Moreover, the Mitsubishi executive to whom Cyan pitched Blue Hydrogen was cited as being instrumental to the project.

Cyan sent a letter requesting help to the U.S. DoE Secretary, Montana’s governor, and each member of Montana’s congressional delegation. We knew that Mitsubishi would be seeking U.S. taxpayer assistance and argued that, based on its behavior, it had forfeited that privilege unless it included Cyan, who had provided the idea to Mitsubishi, in the project. However, we received no help. Subsequently, one of our U.S. senators appeared in a photo with the Mitsubishi consultant with whom we had met, and the U.S. DoE awarded Mitsubishi and its partners nearly $400 million for its Green Hydrogen project in Delta, Utah. Now, the U.S. DoE has indicated it will provide another $1.7 billion to Mitsubishi and its partners for the Blue Hydrogen play in the Bakken.

Such is life when a small Montana business tries to partner with a $40 billion multinational.

But we’re not finished evangelizing for hydrogen.

Earlier this year, Cyan presented to Westmoreland Mining Company a zero-emissions coal-to-Hydrogen proposal, though, admittedly, Westmoreland would prefer to do more of the same – that is, mine and burn coal to make power.

We would rather take Westmoreland’s coal — either by acquiring the Rosebud Mine from Westmoreland or by entering into an iron-clad supply agreement with Westmoreland and others — and gasify it to produce Hydrogen while sequestering the resultant carbon dioxide (CO2) sub-surface.

(We also have other plans to generate zero-emissions hydrogen by renewables or natural gas. As well, as featured in the Sidney Herald, we attempted to convert the Lewis and Clark Power Plant in Sidney into a zero-emissions hydrogen facility, but, upon investigation, the Montana Public Service Commission had cut a sweetheart deal with MDU, incentivizing MDU to demolish the plant and its jobs.)

Because coal would be used to make hydrogen instead of power in Colstrip, equivalent power could be generated by scaling up wind farm capacity in Eastern Montana. (Indeed, cold weather packages on wind turbines required.) Firm power could be realized by placing Colstrip Units 3 and 4 in a quasi shutdown condition, restored if needed.

In turn, millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually would be avoided while increasing the number and security of jobs for decades to come.

We have initiated a conversation with the U.S. DoE for funding. Our viewpoint is, if U.S. DoE is willing to provide $1.7 billion to Mitsubishi and its partners for Blue Hydrogen in North Dakota — particularly when Cyan had had to convince Mitsubishi that Blue Hydrogen had merit — it should fully consider Cyan’s current hydrogen proposals.