John Ostlund: Metra focus should be on what is best for the county

Based upon all of the claims and counterclaims going on over the future of Metra, you may have heard that I am opposed to private management. That isn’t true. What I am opposed to is the unbalanced approach taken by the Board, the improper communication with one of the vendors and the recent rush to get something signed before January, when the majority of the Board would vote to put an end to this nonsense.

We’ve been listening to Jones and Pitman tell you that their mind is open on Metra management, that they would equally consider continued public management. That is now off the table as a result of a single edict by Jones at a recent discussion meeting.

They have enlisted the Chamber of Commerce to support the privatized option. Even though the Chamber came to the Board meeting on Jan. 18, 2022, saying “we look forward to seeing the options available for managing, whether it be remaining where we’re at and making some edits to the current process or looking at a public private process for privatizing. We thank you for moving forward with looking at these various options for managing MetraPark.”

Outgoing Commissioner Pitman, who was soundly defeated in a high turnout primary mainly over this very issue, repeatedly promised the public that we would consider both options. Commissioner Jones agreed to this dual path often when challenged at our public meetings. As part of his proof of commitment, during that same meeting in January he said “when you say unbiased, I’ve never found somebody to be totally unbiased on a position. So, you know, that’s the reason and I’ll go back to the legislature, we got information from both sides, and we ultimately made the decision.”

What happened? Well, Pitman is on his way out, and the rush begins to get a private management agreement signed before Commissioner-elect Morse is sworn in.

Now we are supposed to believe that the last firewall of “we won’t sign it if it isn’t good for the County” will actually be honored? I’ve never much cared for an organization or a person whose commitment comes with an expiration date.

The Chamber should focus on growing existing businesses and attracting new ones, not picking sides in local government. I can’t imagine that sits well with a large number of Chamber members. Especially when the information that they are feeding their members is not open to both sides as they claimed in January, and is either misleading or factually incorrect on a number of fronts, including their favorite graph showing Metra performance and that of a facility in Nampa, Idaho, where their numbers are just plain wrong.

I have simply asked that the Board approve an RFP for consulting services as an option to keep Metra publicly managed, but with unbiased industry expertise, allowing us to pay a fixed contract for the help, and allow the gains from the improvements to stay right here in Yellowstone County. This option would allow us to make improvements to see what progress we can make before we throw in the towel, and we can work with OVG to make the most out of the booking agreement already in place. This option could allow us to access those “best practices” in the industry — not just those from on vendor who at times may have a profit motive intertwined with recommendations that come before the Board. How could this benefit of contracting with industry experts without giving up so much of our potential monetary improvement be not worth a look?

I just don’t see how this Board, which repeatedly promised a dual path can now say they have no interest. At one point we were told if one of the RFQIs didn’t look promising, we would drop the whole issue. Without even moving on the selection committee’s recommendation, that promise went out the window too. No wonder we have such a cynical electorate.

Our other two commissioners should focus on what is best for our county, not rushing to advance their personal agenda to get their way and claim a victory before January, when Pitman is finally gone. They can argue all they want and attack me, but they cannot dispute the facts that are in a public record.

This process has been fatally flawed. We aren’t considering all options fairly. Since virtually all of any such contract will be under the direction of a Board that does not support this approach, Jones and Pitman should stop this nonsense before we enter into another poor contract.

The real losers in this year-long disaster, besides the taxpayers? The truth.