Jonathan Sharp: Malmstrom Air Force Base contributing to environmental racism among neighboring communities

When people of color and communities living in poverty are disproportionately exposed to toxic agents from nearby pollution hotspots, environmental racism occurs. As a global phenomenon, environmental racism is present everywhere, including Montana. Perhaps the most concerning source of environmental injustice is the state's mining laws, which fail to provide fair treatment and protection for all residents from the impact of mining activities. While many states have already implemented environmental justice laws, Montana has yet to adopt similar principles.

The population of Butte has a greater health burden due to the serious environmental impact stemming from both historical and contemporary mining operations. Montana Resources operates the infamous open-pit mine in the city, which is affecting the air quality for the Greeley Neighborhood, where up to 60% of residents live at the poverty level. The community lives directly adjacent to the mine, which releases enormous amounts of dust from the blasting, hauling, and crushing of the ore daily.

Nevertheless, a more insidious contributor to environmental racism among disenfranchised communities in the state is Malmstrom Air Force Base, which is located close to the city of Great Falls. Moreover, Great Falls International Airport, which is partly operated by the U.S. military, has also been a source of pollution in the area for the last five decades.

Established in 1942, Malmstrom Air Force Base has a grim legacy of toxic contamination, particularly with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These dangerous chemicals are usually dubbed PFAS or "forever chemicals", encompassing over 9,000 different substances. Exposure is associated with an array of diseases, including kidney and prostate cancer.

At Malmstrom Air Force Base, the highest PFAS level ever measured was 8,400 ppt, which exceeds the current safe exposure limit by 120 times. Great Falls International Airport is another source of PFAS exposure for the nearby disadvantaged communities. The greatest "forever chemicals" level at the airport was 30,248 ppt, eclipsing the safe exposure limit by over 432 times.

According to Environmental Working Group, there are eleven toxic agents surpassing the safe exposure limit in the drinking water of Great Falls, including arsenic, haloacetic acids, and bromodichloromethane. Therefore, the vulnerable residents of Great Falls have numerous sources of toxic exposure – a military base, mining operations, and a military airport.

The source of PFAS on military bases nationwide is firefighters using the fire suppressant AFFF excessively. It sometimes contains 98% "forever chemicals".

Camp Lejeune in North Carolina has been a pollution hotspot for almost 35 years.

Like Malmstrom Air Force Base, Camp Lejeune was also built in 1942 in preparation for World War II. Since the very beginning, solvents infiltrated two of the water distribution plants at the military installation. At Hadnot Point, the trichloroethylene concentration was 280 times higher than it was safe, whereas, at Tarawa Terrace, the perchloroethylene concentration was 43 times over the safe limit.

As for PFAS, the highest level in the drinking water was 172,000 ppt, exceeding the safe limit by roughly 2,457 times. Between 1952 and 1987, when toxic chemicals lurked in drinking water, approximately one million people lived at Camp Lejeune. Due to drinking toxic water, numerous veterans and civilians now struggle with terrible diseases and health issues, such as lung, kidney, and bladder cancer.

How can environmental justice be achieved?

Because public law often fails to help disadvantaged communities exposed to hazardous environmental agents, private law might be a more impactful and effective option. When corporations generate excessive pollution in areas inhabited by people of color, they usually receive lower fines, which they afford to pay, thereby perpetuating the vicious cycle of environmental racism. Furthermore, when a community is experiencing this awful phenomenon, authorities generally take a long time to act in order to end it. Sadly, in most cases, they do not take any action whatsoever.

Private law, on the other hand, offers toxic tort and class action lawsuits to communities of color impacted by environmental racism. Although filing a lawsuit requires plenty of time and patience, with the assistance of specialized attorneys, these people can eventually obtain compensation for the health problems they came to suffer from due to the unethical conduct of greedy corporations. Taking legal action might also discourage corporations from releasing pollution, as they will have to spend a lot of time settling lawsuits and pay large sums of money.