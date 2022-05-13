K. Webb Galbreath: Public service is a safeguard, not a political power trip

People who know me well, know that I am not a politician. I’m about as far removed from power trips, lying and the political game-playing as a person can get. I’ve been called authentic, humble, hard-working — but never political.

So why on earth, would you ask why I would be seeking a seat on the Public Service Commission (PSC). This public government agency that in recent times has been the most broken, most corrupt, and most politically self-serving of any branch of state government? Why? It is time for good people to stand up and make a difference, as I believe in change to safeguard for all people of Montana.

There is perhaps no function of state government more important than the PSC. If we care about keeping your energy, garbage, phone and water rates down, and those services reliable, it all begins with the PSC. The state audit people’s scathing report last year on the incompetence, deception and blatant rule-breaking of the PSC should have you very, very concerned. You’re District 1 commissioner, Randall Pinocci, was by far the worst offender.

It is not easy for me to say this, but Randall Pinocci has been the epitome of a political “hack” who serves only himself. Allow me to prove my point by way of comparison. Below are my five “Galbreath Principles” of honorable and effective public service. Consider how the incumbent commissioner scores on each:

HARD-WORKING. Pinocci is the wind-up doll who’s done nothing for four years. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t study. He doesn’t listen. He just sits there with a blank look on his face. Just watch any recorded commission meeting on the PSC website, and ask yourself, “what did my representative contribute today?” For his entire term, he’s accomplished nothing and contributed nothing. SCORE: ZERO

GOOD JUDGMENT. Pinocci has consistently given his vote away to his “buddies” on the commission, and to the monopoly interests that lobby to socialize their risk in order to maximize their profits. Again and again, Randy has voted “no” to lower energy bills, “no” to allowing garbage collection competition, and “no” to utility accountability and risk-sharing. Go to follow the money.org. SCORE: ZERO

PROFESSIONALISM. Pinocci has established a reputation for crazy ideas such as brokering Montana coal or helping build power plants — things over which the PSC has no authority whatsoever. His comments at commission sessions are often completely off the subject, and he’s been known to make outlandish public statements, like “stomping people’s brains out.” Professional? SCORE: ZERO

HONESTY & DECENCY. Pinocci’s behavior on the PSC is worse than that of an incorrigible child. He has secretly hacked a fellow commissioner’s emails (using a stolen signature stamp), made public very sensitive, confidential and private material, repeatedly lied about and maliciously defamed that commissioner, and has filed false state complaints and false police reports. Examples of his personal attacks and political intimidation would fill a small book. SCORE: ZERO

HUMILITY. Pinocci, while boasting of “defending the ratepayers,” is in fact the perfect example of a self-serving, self-important politician who puts himself above everyone else. His entire activity on the PSC has been centered around promoting his political career. Public service requires devotion to someone other than yourself. Unfortunately, Randy Pinocci will never understand that. SCORE: ZERO

I am certainly not your typical candidate for public office. I mean, how many conservative Republican members of the Blackfeet tribe have you met lately? But I am unafraid to stand up for my freedom-loving beliefs and for the rights of the ratepayers, while still loving and respecting those who think differently than me.

I don’t claim to have all the answers. But I think love and respect is where good public service begins — followed immediately by integrity and hard work. That’s been shamefully missing on the PSC for the past four years. I will dedicate myself to bringing integrity, transparency and accountability back to PSC and for the great state of Montana.

K. Webb Galbreath is a Republican candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, District 1.

