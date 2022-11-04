Kasey Felder: NorthWestern Energy: With friends like these, who needs enemies?

In a recent ad in the Laurel Outlook, NorthWestern Energy claimed that it was committed to Yellowstone County. What it doesn’t mention is that it is throwing Laurel under the bus to get what it wants. Not only does the company want to raise our electricity rates by more than 25%, in part to pay for the plant, but NorthWestern will make about a 10% profit on its construction. It’s forcing us to pay through the nose to line its pocketbooks for a plant we don’t even want.

NorthWestern leadership claims to care about Montanans. It claims that it is concerned about the issues raised by neighbors of its proposed methane plant: bright lights, the deafening roar of engines on the banks of the Yellowstone River, air pollution, and climate change. But the facts tell a very different story.

Imagine living next to a plant that has 18 roaring engines (reciprocating internal combustion engines, to be exact) that could operate round the clock. This is a company that decided to place those engines next to our neighborhood without even meeting with us. Every time we raise questions about the plant and its impact on our property rights, health, and community, we get the cold shoulder. Bright lights from construction of the plant are already visible from our neighborhood despite what it claims in its fancy newspaper ad.

NorthWestern’s leadership failed to answer any of our questions during the environmental analysis. It refused to hear our concerns about putting the pipeline near our homes. It refused to answer our questions when it tried to get the property rezoned from agricultural to heavy industrial last year. And now, in a complete reversal, it is pretending that it doesn’t need permission from anyone to build the plant near our neighborhood. Is this a company that is meeting “the best interest of our customers”? No, this is a company that is out of control, greedy, and disrespectful to hard working Montanans who want to protect their greatest investments: their homes, businesses, and families.

NorthWestern leadership’s disregard for average Montanans is appalling. Not only is it willing to harm our community, it also wants to increase all of our electric bills by a whopping 25%, in part to pay for its $1 billion methane plant near our neighborhood. And that price doesn’t even cover the cost to provide fuel to the plant. With the ever-rising price of gas, we know that our 25% increase in electric rates is only a part of what we’ll have to pay to operate this expensive grift. NorthWestern leadership just doesn’t get it, or chooses not to. Most Montanans don’t earn millions of dollars a year like its CEO. Most Montanans are struggling to make ends meet and NorthWestern’s expensive methane gas-fired electric generating plant would make that even worse.

We call on NorthWestern to listen to its customers and the Laurel community and stop building its methane boondoggle.