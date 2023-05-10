Sixty years ago, “Project C” — “C” for “Confrontation” — was in full swing in Birmingham, Alabama. African American ministers involved in non-violent protests had invited Martin Luther King, Jr., and others to come to Birmingham to lead peaceful demonstrations. In 1963, Birmingham was America’s most segregated city; it had no black police officers, firefighters, bus drivers, bank tellers or even store clerks. “Whites Only” signs were common. Blacks made less than half the income of whites and their unemployment rate was substantially higher than their white counterparts. Bombings of black churches and businesses occurred frequently and were rarely investigated. Only 10% of voting-age blacks voted. Whites took for granted black second-class status, reinforced daily by segregation.

Whites labeled the civil rights protestors as troublemakers who lacked what they considered proper civility and decorum. Outsiders who came to Birmingham to join the movement, were branded as “agitators,“ “communists,” or “un-American” who didn’t understand “our southern way of life.” Even sympathetic white clergy considered the protests ill-timed and urged quiet conciliation by their fellow black ministers. As King remarked from his jail cell in Birmingham (he’d been arrested for defying an injunction barring the demonstrations), “We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

In Birmingham the civil rights organizers used strategies that had proved successful in other communities: boycotts, sit-ins, non-violent marches and respectful demonstrations at government buildings. The protests had been going on for months with even school-age children joining in; the city and county jails were nearing capacity. Business in downtown Birmingham went stagnant; by early May some racial moderates in city government considered meaningful negotiation and substantive changes.

Then...enter Eugene “Bull” Connor into the fray and his heavy-handed tactics that altered the direction of American history. Connor was the long-time Birmingham Commissioner of Public Safety overseeing the police and fire departments. He had a reputation as a brutal, unapologetic defender of white supremacy.

King and the other southern ministers hoped that Connor would, on cue, utilize massive arrests, brutal tactics, and generally overreact to the peaceful protests occurring in downtown Birmingham. They couldn’t have scripted it any better, particularly after northern media had swarmed into town.

As still more demonstrators joined the marches, all hell broke loose. Connor’s forces unleashed police dogs on high school students. Their crime? Marching peacefully. The next several days he had his fire department blast other students with high pressure fire hoses. Their crime? Peacefully walking one block downtown. The photos that resulted are now seared into the American consciousness. The Soviet press had a public relations field day, reprinting the images in their state-sponsored newspaper, Pravda.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy administration looked on, understandably aghast. The protests, particularly Connor’s overreaction, were forcing the moderate Kennedys (younger brother Robert at the time was JFK’s Attorney General) to take a much more progressive stand on civil rights than they had previously. In early June Kennedy addressed the nation, announcing that he planned to introduce sweeping legislation to Congress later in the year, legislation that eventually became the landmark Civil Rights Act. In late summer, King gave his monumental “I Have a Dream Speech” at the Lincoln Memorial, a speech watched by millions. As Kennedy remarked to an aide, “The Civil Rights movement should thank God for Bull Connor. He’s helped it as much as Abraham Lincoln.”

Which brings us to current Montana politics and the recent Republican expulsion of Zooey Zephyr after her ‘indecorous’ speech and the peaceful protests in the House gallery. The image of Rep. Zephyr holding a silenced microphone on the floor of the Montana House may or may not become as iconic as the photos of Bull Connor’s high-pressure water hoses blasting peaceful protestors. But history will claim it as an inflection point for the LGBTQ movement. Twenty years from now (or less), when her dramatic photograph appears in textbooks, students will look at it with a sense of, “Wow, I really can’t believe they would have done that. What were they thinking? I’m glad we’re way beyond that now.” The LGBTQ movement should thank God for the Montana Speaker of the House and the lockstep Montana GOP. Their actions will do more for LGBTQ rights in this country than they ever could have imagined.