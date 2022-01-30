Kendall Cotton: Affordable housing requires regulatory reform

As Montana’s housing crisis grows, more local officials are staking out broad goals of “zoning code reform” to reduce regulations that impede affordable housing development.

Missoula is one city that plans a code reform process in 2022. Missoula’s city planner stated in a recent interview “There are ways our current regulations aren’t adequately meeting what our policy and vision is for the city.”

Missoula officials should be applauded for finally recognizing the need to legalize affordable housing and embrace regulatory reform. But what regulations specifically impact affordability?

Unfortunately, there is no one silver bullet regulation officials can repeal to tame the housing crisis. Instead, local officials need to use a silver shotgun, with repealing minimum lot area requirements loaded as part of the shot in each shell.

For those unfamiliar with complicated zoning codes, let me take a moment to explain. Minimum lot area requirements are common local government regulations which say that a certain type of home can only be built on a certain size of property within a particular zoning district.