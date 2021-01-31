Kendall Cotton: Lower taxes start by reining in spending

The budget recently proposed by Gov. Greg Gianforte looks to be a Conservative Montana Budget that protects taxpayers — keeping spending growth under the maximum 4.4% and reducing spending growth by $100 million compared to his predecessor.

The Legislature could certainly spend less than the maximum limit and still provide basic public necessities, based on how fast spending has grown over time. In fact, our leaders owe it to taxpayers to debate the necessity for every dime of state spending and should eliminate waste whenever possible.

But if the Legislature can at least agree to stay under the limit of a Conservative Montana Budget as they make final appropriations, they will deliver a budget that protects taxpayers and works to correct years of uncontrolled spending growth.

Furthermore, local government spending growth far outpaces the state budget. As many homeowners can tell you, uncontrolled local spending relies on revenue from property taxes. This causes headaches for lawmakers who want to cut property taxes but have to make up for lost local revenue. Without limits on local government spending, local property taxes will continue to burden Montana communities.

Placing fiscally conservative spending limits on state and local government spending is one way to protect taxpayers and start to undo the damage done by out-of-control government growth.

Kendall Cotton is the President and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive. He writes a twice-monthly column for Lee Montana newspapers.

