Kendall Cotton: Opportunities for bipartisanship exist

2. Property taxes

We heard a lot this session from both sides of the aisle about the need for property tax relief. Property taxes are straining the wallets of many longtime residents and contributing to higher rents, making the crisis of affordability seen in growing areas like Bozeman and Missoula even worse.

Ultimately, the responsibility for property tax relief falls on local governments to embrace budget discipline. The growth of property taxes is a direct proxy for how much the government is spending. In many cities and counties around the state, government spending has far outpaced reasonable measures of economic growth.

The state government is only responsible for a small percentage of property taxation, and what the state takes in is eventually returned to local governments and schools. With local officials in the driver’s seat for spending our property tax dollars, state legislators do not have many tools for containing the growth of property taxes.