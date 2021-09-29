Kendall Cotton: Property tax increases reflect spending excesses

Since 2007, the city of Missoula’s budget has grown from $71 million to more than $230 million, nearly 130% faster than population growth plus inflation over the same period. Missoula County’s spending habits haven’t been much better, growing 64% faster than economic growth since 2007.

Had Missoula’s governments both passed responsible budgets for the last 15 years, limiting spending growth to no more than the rate of population growth plus inflation, combined they would have spared taxpayers nearly $200 million in 2021.

Officials might say all this spending is needed to keep up with the growing cost of essential services, roads, maintenance, etc. But here’s just some of the new spending requests for Missoula County that made the cut for FY 2022:

• $3,816 to send the county’s equity coordinator to graduate school

• $12,890 to hire university students to assist with diversity and equity initiatives

• $10,000 for a “democracy fellow” to help with election outreach

• $95,000 for consultants to support Missoula’s goal of 100% clean energy

• $24,000 to fund an economic analysis around passenger rail