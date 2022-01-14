Kendall Cotton: Rights of parents to direct children's education must be protected

Parents have an option to enroll children in a virtual learning platform, but the reality is not all students learn well through this method. Unless parents are wealthy enough to pay for an alternative school or lucky enough to find a support system to facilitate homeschooling, they are stuck with no control over what becomes of their child’s education. Meanwhile, their hard-earned tax dollars continue to fund a system that isn’t doing what they feel is right for their child.

Last year, parents in Bozeman received national attention when they succeeded in reversing a proposed school policy they viewed as advancing controversial Critical Race Theory. However, the victory came after a strong public outcry and months of negotiation with the school district by tenacious parents willing to participate in long and contentious meetings to ensure the school was adopting a policy they supported.