Kendall Cotton: With local control comes local responsibility

Another example is when local governments spend outside the means of taxpayers and force residents to pay for it with sky-high taxes, assessments and fees. Local governments lobby heavily in Helena, blaming the burden of property taxes on the Legislature’s unwillingness to allow for things like local option taxes. The reality is that local governments are taxing and spending too much, with growth rates far outpacing the growth of the economy and even the state government.

Some point to city and county property tax increases approved by local voters as evidence of virtuous local control. But this claim forgets that taxes follow spending. If local governments had placed reasonable limits on budget growth, there would be less need to approach voters for more revenue in the first place. Tax cuts may even be the priority.

One painful consequence of these irresponsible policies is making the cost of living unaffordable, which especially hurts lower income workers looking to earn and contribute more in these Montana communities.