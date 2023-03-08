In the last decade there have been few policy issues in Montana more contentious than elk management. These arguments take place in our communities, within the Fish and Wildlife Commission, and during this blessed time of year, the Capitol building in Helena.

While there are still several contentious bills being considered by the Legislature, there has been a pretty darned admirable effort on behalf of stakeholders to address the more divisive topics surrounding elk management. The Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition and the Montana Outfitters & Guides Association have introduced bills that have the support of both landowners and resident hunters.

One of the challenges currently facing elk management is increased hunting pressure by non-residents. Beginning with COVID-19 and fueled by popular culture romanticizing Montana (a TV show that shall go unnamed), our state has experienced an increase in people hunting and recreating here. We keep adding non-resident hunters while our hunting success rates get lower. Elk populations are over objective in hunting districts across the state and hunters and landowners are frustrated.

House Bill 635, sponsored by Representative Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, is a novel approach to solving this problem.

Let’s look at the positives of this bill from a couple perspectives:

For the landowner: HB 635 sets aside 15% of non-resident elk/deer combination licenses for qualified non-resident landowners. To qualify, non-resident landowners must own 2,500 acres and are limited to hunting on their own land and/or private lands leased for agriculture. It is important to note that the 1975 Montana Legislature capped the number of non-resident combo licenses at 17,000. HB 635 would reserve 15% of the available 17,000 non-resident combo licenses for qualified non-resident landowners. HB-635 does not add to the total number of non-resident licenses available. In addition, HB-635 does not allow qualified non-resident landowners any special permits or better odds in permit-specific areas, and licenses are non-transferable. Importantly, HB 635 does not limit the number of combo licenses available to Montana resident hunters, landowner or non-landowner.

For the resident hunter: Reserving 15% of non-resident combo deer/elk licenses, for qualified non-resident landowners, who are restricted to hunting their own ranches, will lead to fewer out-of-state license plates parked at your favorite trailhead or public-land sweet spot. This would result in less pressure on public lands and greater opportunity for resident hunters. For those of you like me, who choose to live, work, and recreate in Montana, and have been frustrated by the influx of non-resident hunting pressure, this bill is a win.

In any bill, someone always gets the shaft, right? Well, yes. The non-resident hunter will have a slightly lower chance of drawing the combo license. Thus far, the limited organized opposition to this proposal has come from those lobbying on behalf of the non-resident hunter.

There are legitimate concerns about non-residents buying up land in Montana. However, non-resident landowners are already here and aren’t going anywhere. They contribute to the tax base in rural communities, employ local Montanans, buy 4-H animals, and write checks for rural hospitals and fire halls. Keep in mind that this bill is designed to significantly benefit Montana resident hunters, especially public land hunters, by decreasing the number of non-resident hunters competing with you on public lands.

I served four sessions in both the state House and Senate. During my time in Helena, I always looked out for the resident hunter and angler and continue to be a shameless defender of Montana’s wildlife being held in public trust. For those reading this op-ed, who may think that HB 635 is a handout for non-resident landowners, you may be missing the bigger picture. This bill balances the scales and will contribute to the long game of lowering the temperature between the often-competing interests of landowners, the sporting community, and outfitters. I applaud Rep. Kassmier, the Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition, The Montana Wildlife Federation, the Montana Outfitters & Guides Association, and others who see the big picture. I encourage policy makers of both parties to take this rare opportunity to be part of a solution on elk management.