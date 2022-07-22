Kevin Farron: Pick bow or rifle: Montana hunters lose

FWP's elk advisory group has proposed many productive ideas regarding shoulder seasons, the hunt roster, new approaches to block management and improving hunter behavior.

But their proposal to ‘pick your season/weapon’ misses the mark.

While the intent of reducing hunting pressure on public lands is solid — and this hunting change is likely inevitable if Montana continues to grow in population, access to inaccessible elk isn't improved, and hunters fail to show up when it matters — now is not the time for this.

There are other ways to address crowding before considering this last resort.

FWP just made sweeping changes to elk hunting regulations that haven't even gone into effect yet. The new 'pick your district' for elk hunters serves the same purpose as a 'pick your season/weapon.' Let’s try this first.

Currently, FWP is being sued for having ‘too many’ elk (many disagree). So, if there's ‘too many’ elk, and no shortage of hunters, let’s focus on connecting these dots rather than reducing hunting opportunities.

It’s debatable whether this proposal will even reduce hunting pressure. I have two weeks to hunt elk, so instead of hunting for a week in archery and a week in rifle, I’d just hunt two weeks in one of them; that's not a reduction in pressure, and plenty of Western states with shorter pick-your-weapon seasons illustrate this. Some diehard bowhunters might like this idea, but casual archers may just end up chasing bugling bulls in September too, opting to pick up a rifle for antelope, deer and cow B hunts later. Hunters will be on the landscape regardless.

We need to look more broadly at pressure than just bull elk hunters. Elk don't know if we’re hunting antelope, upland birds, bears, deer, or if we have a cow B rifle tag. If an elk feels pressured, they run for cover, often meaning private lands.

Many of Montana’s hunting opportunities are unlimited for non-residents. Even deer and elk, which are capped (in theory), are still seeing far more than 10% of licenses: 66,624 deer and elk licenses went to non-residents in 2021, and FWP just made cow tags unlimited for nonresidents in many areas (some even valid on public lands), so that number is likely to climb. Maybe it’s time FWP limit all non-resident hunting opportunities to a reasonable cap or the 90/10 split.

Instead of more tags, why not give an additional cow B tag to permit holders in limited-entry areas where cow harvests are needed? This could lead to greater harvests without adding pressure. FWP does this with antelope hunters; why not elk?

Pressure is a result of both the number of hunters and huntable acres. Better hunter behavior could lead to more private lands open to public access, while Habitat Montana-funded easements and acquisitions could lead to even more places to hunt. Elk security habitat and responsible OHV use will help keep more elk on public lands too. Hunters need to recognize this, police our own ranks and get engaged.

Most importantly, FWP's elk management plan states “to avoid over-harvest of accessible elk on public lands or private lands open to hunting, the inaccessible elk may not be included in objective numbers." Yet FWP continues to include these which leads to inflated tag numbers and six months of hunting, even on public land. If FWP managed for the actual number of accessible elk, that would improve the crowding issue. As FWP begins to rewrite their 2005 elk management plan, this is the kind of feedback they need to hear at elk plan public scoping meetings happening now.

While I appreciate the work of FWP’s elk advisory group, there are other more effective and palatable ways to address crowding, and we should demand that those ideas are exhausted before we force Montana’s hunters into giving up half of our hunting heritage and fall traditions.

If forced to pick or choose, we all lose.