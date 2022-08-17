Lee Old Bear: Preventing wildfire

By Sunday at the Crow campgrounds many families had already set up their first tepees. This week more than a thousand cream-colored canvas tepees stand along the Little Bighorn River as Crow families gather for 2022 Crow Fair in Crow Agency. It’s a great time to visit relatives and old friends.

Because we are in the thick of prairie fire season, we BIA firefighters write to respect the thousands of campers and visitors who will remain careful with fire. We had a 500-acre lightning fire last Friday. We ask the community to follow their good common sense to prevent wildfire while summer lasts.

The Crow Tribe has instituted Stage 1 fire restrictions effective immediately. In plain language this means that open burning - including campfires - is prohibited until further notice. Exceptions include propane stoves and small grills off the ground, sweats and traditional Crow use of fire, and when a person has called in advance to receive a valid burn permit for that day. All surrounding counties including Big Horn, Carbon, Yellowstone, Musselshell, Rosebud and Sheridan (Wyoming) have Stage 1 fire restrictions in force.

Most local fires this summer are from trucks and trailers. Please check your tire pressure and grease trailer wheel bearings before you move camp! Keep trailer chains up above the pavement, or they may throw sparks.

Please watch your cooking every second. Do not move hot oil. Put out any oil fire by removing its air: cover it with dirt or a metal lid. Please bring a shovel and a fire extinguisher to camp. Fresh water is a blessing – keep your water containers clean and full.

Talk over your family’s plan how and where you will walk fast to safety, if a fire were to start near you. Please plan ahead so elders and children have someone to help them go. Fires happen “way fast” and without warning, so move away from emergencies, not toward them.

The last three Crow Fairs now were wet and cool, so young people may not remember how hot mid-August can get. Smokey Bear is nearby, too, looking forward to Crow Fair. Enjoy the 103rd Tepee Capital of the World!