Maddy Munson: Room for improvement in Crazies land swap proposal

The checkerboard pattern of private and public land ownership in the Crazy Mountains, a legacy of the 1864 Northern Pacific Railroad Act, has hamstrung conservation and management of this spectacular and culturally significant range for well over a century. With the goal of consolidating public and private lands and addressing access disputes that have plagued the Crazies for decades, a group of local stakeholders and landowners, spearheaded by the Yellowstone Club, developed a proposal called the East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange.

The Forest Service is now conducting an environmental assessment of the proposal and accepting public comments regarding it.

While the proposal would consolidate public lands in the Crazies, Wild Montana remains concerned that the exchange would relinquish public claim to some of the precious few existing access routes and could result in the development of habitat-rich public lands after they’re transferred into private ownership.

The proposal entails the Forest Service acquiring 6,430 acres of private land in exchange for 4,135 acres of current public land, including some small sections adjoining the Yellowstone Club’s property in the Madison Range. In addition to the land consolidation, the Yellowstone Club would finance the construction of a new 22-mile trail in the Crazies.

The new trail would travel along the east side of the range through public land, connecting with the upper reaches of the Sweetgrass Trail. The relocated trail would move public access above Sweetgrass Creek onto the mountainside, with approximately 3.5 miles of the riparian corridor in Sweetgrass Creek becoming private. In exchange for the new trail, the Forest Service would relinquish public claims to the East Trunk Trail and to the lower stretch of the Sweetgrass Trail.

On the face of it, this seems like an excellent deal for the public. The history of access disputes in the range, however, makes this deal far more complex and fraught than it appears on the surface.

The Sweetgrass Creek Trailhead and Trail and the East Trunk Trail have been the subjects of litigation since 2019. Litigants assert that the Forest Service failed to uphold longstanding public easement rights to access these (and two other) trails in the Crazy Mountains. In 2022, a Montana district court judge sided with the Forest Service and dismissed the litigants’ claims. The decision is currently under appeal.

Wild Montana would like to see the Forest Service reserve public and administrative access claims to the Sweetgrass drainage so as to maintain the status quo and allow the ongoing litigation to conclude. Giving up all public claim to this drainage now would preclude the public from ever regaining access, no matter if the litigation has merit enough to succeed or if new evidence of a historical right-of-way ever came to light and affirmed the public’s right to this area.

Moreover, as the proposal now stands, there is no commitment from any of the involved parties to put conservation easements on public lands traded into private ownership — something that previous land exchanges in the Crazy Mountains have done. Therefore, nothing stands in the way of the owners using the land in a way that could have a devastating impact on low-elevation wildlife habitat, water quality, and character of the range in general. Many of the ranches involved in this agreement are generations-old agricultural operations with no stated intent to sell the land to developers. But without conservation easements, there is no guarantee that the exchanged lands won’t be sold to luxury real estate developers in the future.

An alternative to voluntary conservation easements would be for the Forest Service to include covenants, easements, or other restrictions on the lands they convey. That way, the Forest Service could offer more guarantees to the public about the future use of the land.

Join us in letting the Forest Service know we do not support this exchange without permanent conservation easements for all the lands transferred from public to private ownership, nor without the retainment of public and administrative access claims to Sweetgrass Creek.