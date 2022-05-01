Marian Kummer: Children’s Clinic is adopting the EPA Air Quality Flag program

I am pleased to announce that the Children’s Clinic is adopting the EPA Air Quality Flag program. This program will allow the Billings community to easily see the air quality daily and plan their day accordingly. The program is sponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate. This can help improve the health of our children.

The smoke from wildfires in Montana has increased the number of days each year that have poor air quality ratings. The widespread and growing risk of wildfires has adverse effects on human health. With the most significant pollutant being particulate matter (PM2.5). This pollutant is suspended in the air, can travel for miles, and makes up the haze that is visible when smoke is in the air. This particle is about 1/40th the width of a human hair. It can lodge itself deep into the tissues of the lungs where it may enter the bloodstream and make its way to the brain.

PM2.5 can immediately decrease lung function in everyone. Those suffering from respiratory ailments such as asthma are especially susceptible to the harm caused by poor air quality. PM2.5 does not just affect the lung, it can cause burning in the eyes and throat as well as increase blood pressure. PM2.5 increases the risk of premature birth and decreases cognitive function in everyone. Children and teens are at an increased risk of poor air quality because their respiratory systems are still developing. They breathe more air per pound of body weight, are more likely to be active outside, and are more likely to have asthma.

How can the air quality level be communicated to protect the community? The first step is to check the PM2.5 air quality index(AQI) The air quality index is based on a measurement of particulate matter -usually PM 2.5 for a particular location. The federal government has monitors located throughout the country. They can be viewed at airnow.gov. Billings has one of the 23 monitors in the state.

The second step is to inform the community of the AQI by implementing the EPA Air Quality Flag Program. This program uses brightly colored flags based on the AQI to notify areas about outdoor air quality conditions. The Children’s Clinic raises a flag daily.

The third step is to plan outdoor activities based on the AQI. A green or yellow flag means the air is healthy. An orange flag means that sensitive people need to avoid prolonged strenuous activity outside. Children are considered sensitive people for reasons mentioned above. People with asthma or other lung issues or congestive heart failure are also considered sensitive. A red flag means for all outdoor activities a person should take more breaks and do less intense activities. Long and very strenuous activities should be moved indoors or rescheduled. A purple flag means all activities should be moved indoors.

The flags will be flying outside the Children’s Clinic for all to see. It should help us make healthy decisions about outdoor activities for ourselves and our children.

Marian Kummer is a retired pediatrician who practiced in Billings for 36 years. She is a member of Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate, Citizens Climate Lobby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0