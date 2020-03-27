Mary Ann Dunwell: COVID-19 kindness

As state and local public health responders work around the clock to contain coronavirus spread, one thing is spreading—COVID-19 kindness. As Montanans, we look out for each other and folks are stepping up. Public Health is telling the public what it’s doing to stop the virus every step of the way, so our families, friends and neighbors can make knowledge-based decisions. News reporters are working 14-hour days to inform the public. A number of news organizations have lifted paywalls, putting public good before profits.

Montanans are heeding emergency guidance like social distancing and closures, despite financial hardships and disruption to their lives and livelihoods. One constituent I talked with lives with pain, yet is not complaining that her elective surgery to ease the pain was cancelled. Another woman, in tears and heartbroken, told me how she can’t visit her family member in assisted living because of the quarantine there.

Gov. Steve Bullock and his team are doing all they can to mitigate the personal and financial costs to individuals and small businesses—especially those who struggle to make ends meet. This public health crisis makes their struggles all the more challenging. One constituent who works as a food server without sick time is now laid off. But she’s able to get relief through the emergency unemployment benefits that our governor recently implemented. As Montanans, we need to be ever vigilant, seek out and support our disenfranchised neighbors who tend to be invisible—low income, homeless, or with mental illness or disabilities and others. The governor’s emergency rulemaking has assured even the uninsured that they’ll get COVID-19 testing and paid for if they need it. Medicaid expansion has made such a difference for healthcare in Montana. We see it more than ever now.