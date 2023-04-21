Spring is officially here and with it, anticipation that the 2023 legislative session will soon end. And not a minute too soon for many, as we see what it means to have a single party government, with a super majority in the Legislature. There are no sideboards.

I served in the Montana Legislature for 12 years, in the House and Senate, and chose not to run after the 2021 session. Now, watching this Legislature play out, it seems to be shaping up as a session of missed opportunities to address critical issues for average Montanans and an assault on treasured Montana institutions and traditions.

Examples of critical issues include:

• Affordable housing. New money for infrastructure is great, but offers no immediate support for renters and others facing higher costs and lack of housing. How can working young Montanans aspire to home ownership?

• Health care. Nursing homes, community services and residential programs, behavioral health services are in dire need of resources. Many have closed, and services are drastically reduced. The unwinding of the federal Pandemic Medicaid coverage may impact an estimated 70,000 residents.

• Affordable access to child care to support working families

Thanks largely to the infusion of ARPA funds we had several billion in surplus to make serious investments, but it largely hasn’t happened yet.

And then there is the assault on treasured Montana institutions and traditions. For example, Montanans, on a bipartisan basis, support our Constitution, including personal privacy rights, and an independent and non-partisan judiciary. That has not deterred the super majority and numerous bills have been offered to significantly change much of this. That is their prerogative, of course, but it is still hard to watch.

Also, it has been a decades long tradition that Interim Committees, meeting between sessions, have been bipartisan, with membership equally split between Democrats and Republicans. These committees have important oversight responsibilities over executive agencies, conduct studies as directed by the legislature, and draft legislation. The bi-partisan composition promoted civility, thoughtful discussions, and credible outcomes. It was a unique forum where legislators could develop relationships and listen to one another, and had to reach consensus in order to draft a committee bill. SB 176 upends all this and puts the majority in total control. Losing the bipartisanship that prevailed during the Interim has real implications for developing good policy, ensuring effective oversight in a one-party government, and promoting civil discourse.

Finally, transparency and public participation enshrined in our constitution but are increasingly challenged under various ‘pay to play’ schemes. For example, SB 93 requires proponents of a ballot initiative or referendum to pay a new non-refundable filing fee of $3,700. SB 524 would tax a nonprofit’s expenditures related to litigating or commenting on proposals before agencies. Similarly, in any legal challenge under the Montana Environmental Policy Act SB 557 would also tax a nonprofit’s litigation expenses, require disclosure of funding sources and impose a fee to cover the agency costs of compiling the records. In other words, should you dare to challenge a state agency policy or rule, it is going to cost you in significant ways.