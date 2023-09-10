Northwestern Energy (NWE) recently released its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that outlines its plans for supplying electricity to its 300,000 customers in Montana for the next 20 years. During a series of recent public hearings many concerns were raised about the IRP.

One obvious economic issue is that Northwestern is doubling its ownership share of Colstrip, from 220 to 440 MW, as yet another owner (Avista) exits in 2026. The IRP assumes that the Avista acquisition is a done deal, and that addition is built into the base of this plan. There was no competitive bid process or serious evaluation of alternative resources. NWE is claiming this is a ‘free’ asset and, indeed, the price is $0. But the IRP does not show any of the real, ongoing costs associated with this deal. For example, in the recently settled rate case, NWE said it needed $66 million each year for operation and maintenance, taxes, and coal costs for its existing 30% share of Colstrip. Now that the utility will have a 60% share of the plant, one must assume those costs will certainly increase, but there is no such indication. And other potential but unknown costs, including necessary capital improvements for this ageing facility, coal ash disposal, and future cleanup costs are nowhere to be found in the plan. I believe this ‘free’ deal will likely come at a significant cost for Montana ratepayers.

I continue to be amazed by NWE’s ability to create scenarios where fossil fuel resources are the most economic and thus preferred alternatives. This was true with the previous (2019) IRP, even though the modeling used by NWE was strongly criticized by Synapse Energy Economics Inc., an independent consultant hired by the Public Service Commission. And it remains true in this IRP, which finds gas peaking plants and coal as preferred generation sources. Levelized cost of energy is defined as the average cost per unit of energy generated across the lifetime of a new power plant, generally expressed in dollars per kilowatt hour. It is a useful way of comparing costs across different forms of energy generation. According to the April 2023 levelized cost of energy comparison published by Lazard (a respected global leader in financial advising), utility scale solar and wind plus storage are the two least expensive technologies, while gas peaking plants, coal, and nuclear are the three most expensive — by far. And yet, here we are. Again. How is it that the most expensive generation sources remain the preferred outcomes, and other alternatives are not even in the mix?

In addition to economic issues that consumers are concerned about there are environmental and climate implications of the continuing primacy of fossil fuels in Montana. In the Held vs. Montana court decision handed down on Aug. 14 the judge found that Montana’s failure to consider climate change when approving fossil fuel projects was unconstitutional. Expert testimony, clearly summarized in the finding of facts in the decision, documents the impacts of climate changes we are already experiencing in Montana.

I spent 12 years in the Montana Legislature and served on Energy Committees in the House and Senate. I appreciate the challenges and difficulties utilities face in this complex and volatile environment. But new technologies are being adopted and incorporated into resource planning across the grid. Why is it that other utilities around the country are finding ways to affordably and reliably provide electricity while reducing their carbon impacts while we are literally doubling down on older and expensive generation technologies? An IRP is a tentative plan for the future, but reading this one feels like looking through a rear-view mirror.