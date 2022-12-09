Mary Sheehy Moe: Finding true north in a map flap

“No fair!” Children yell when they don’t get their way. It’s a complaint we never outgrow. To keep it at bay, as adults we agree on criteria in advance so that when the decision comes, it’s measured by objective standards, not who howls loudest.

That’s what the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission did 18 months ago as it began its once-a-decade work of adjusting legislative districts. To meet legal imperatives, they required that districts be as equal in population as practicable, allowing up to 1% deviation as wiggle room; that members of minority groups have equal opportunity to elect their representatives; and that districts be as compact and contiguous as Montana’s population densities and geography allow.

They also established their own goals — first and foremost, not to draw maps that “unduly favor any political party.” They also pledged to avoid splitting local governments and to try to keep “communities of interest” — e.g., rural areas, neighborhoods — intact. They promised to consider ensuring truly competitive races, rather than “safe seats” that make the real race the primary, rather than the general election.

Finally, in a change from previous commissions, they established metrics that would allow them to judge how well a particular proposal met their criteria. Then they got to work drawing maps.

Flash forward to Dec. 1, 2022: decision time on a draft to present for public comment on Dec 10. Although both the Republicans’ and the Democrats’ proposals showed considerable common ground, ultimately they couldn’t agree on which map to move forward. The Chair’s concerted efforts to press the two sides into consensus had failed.

So: Side by side, the maps were scored. The Democrats’ draft won. It met all the requirements and outperformed the Republican draft in meeting commission goals. It kept more seats within the allowable population deviation metric. It split fewer counties, created more competitive seats, and kept more communities together, including communities of interest.

A map that doesn’t unduly favor a political party would ideally reflect Montana’s 57-43 split of Republican vs. Democrat voters. Neither proposal hit that mark, but the Democrats’ map, with a 60-40 split, came closer than the Republicans’, split 66-34.

The Republican response? “No fair!” Why? Flash back to your childhood days. The rules are dumb. We lost on “technicalities.” We were too nice. Oh…and the ump was biased.

Maylinn Smith, the commission chair, has been part-time coach, part-time referee and, if the two sides can’t agree, reluctant tie-breaker. When the two sides couldn’t agree on a chair, Montana’s Supreme Court appointed her, as required by law. When the two sides couldn’t agree on the new U.S. House seat, Chair Smith broke the tie…in favor of the Republican proposal. The Republicans had convinced her their map for Congressional districts was superior. Last week they needed to make the same case for their legislative map. They couldn’t.

So out came the dog whistle. The fix was in from the start, the Republican commissioner from Billings sulked. With the appointment of this chairwoman, Montana’s Supreme Court ensured that the commission would lean left. “It’s not your fault,” he told Smith patronizingly, as though she had no mind or will of her own. “The Court put its thumb on the scale.”

The person on this planet least entitled to get holy on the placement of partisan thumbs on this committee’s work is the commissioner from Billings. In a now-famous email exchange during last decade’s redistricting process, he boasted to his fellow Republican senators that their guy had gerrymandered 63 “safe seats” for Republicans. With that foothold, he proclaimed, their far-right faction could change the face of their party, the Legislature, and the Montana Supreme Court.

Ten years later, only the Court’s face remains unchanged and, as Chair Smith learned last week, the Grand New Party will stop at nothing to mar it. Her reputation and dignity? Roadkill on the highway to Total Control.

This chair’s oversight of a tension-fraught exercise has been gracious, firm, intelligent, and scrupulously focused on a product and a process that unduly favor no party. In other words, she’s been fair. But the hounds are baying now. She deserves better. So does Montana.