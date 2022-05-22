Mary Sheehy Moe: Hero tales

Since human communities first formed, members have gathered on the eve of some transitional event — a battle, a relocation — to tell “hero tales,” the stories of some ancestor or elder whose strengths inspire listeners as they face the challenge ahead.

In that tradition, universities bestow honorary degrees on today’s heroes and tell their stories to young people on the day they leave college behind them. At commencement this month, Montana State University told the stories of two Montanans, Chuck Johnson and Sid Thomas. (Full disclosure: I’m related to one and friendly with both.)

Chuck calls Helena home; Sid, Billings by way of Bozeman. Johnson studied journalism and, later, history at the University of Montana. Thomas completed his bachelor’s degree at MSU before graduating from UM’s law school.

Despite differing career paths, the similarities between the two are striking. Both have legendary work ethics. From the time he covered Montana’s constitutional convention as a fledgling reporter to the day he retired as Lee Newspapers’ State Bureau Chief, Chuck put in long hours to get the story. Over a 45-year career, he got the stories of 22 Montana legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives — among others.

Sid knew long days as a lawyer and continues to know them as a judge on the Ninth Circuit. So far he’s heard 11,572 appeals during his 26 years on the bench. He introduced efficiencies that cut the time to process appeals by 30%. As Chief Justice, he went the extra mile to televise proceedings so that anyone anywhere could watch the nation’s largest circuit court in action.

Both men’s stories center on stories. As a journalist, Chuck’s job was to write what is aptly described as the first draft of history. As a jurist, Sid’s role is to write the conclusion for countless stories that quarreling co-authors simply cannot agree to end.

A university education laid the intellectual foundation for both men to do this work well. In addition to knowledge of their respective crafts, they needed broad knowledge in mathematics, technology, the sciences and the humanities, depending on the story du jour. What they didn’t know, they had to teach themselves. They honed all those abilities at a Montana university.

Like most Renaissance men, both can go nerdy on you. Who but Chuck Johnson would gush about this estate-sale “find” — the three-volume transcripts of a U.S. Senate subcommittee inquiry into clearcutting practices on national timberlands? And who but Sid Thomas would spend months painstakingly researching which ballpark seats would offer the best opportunity for a boy to catch a foul ball at a Giants game?

Both men care deeply about their profession and nurture the people who practice it. Colleagues regard them with respect, trust and gratitude.

Finally, both men love Montana. Chuck Johnson is a walking encyclopedia on the subject. Writing the first draft of Montana’s last half-century has never been enough for him. He’s deeply immersed in all the other drafts too.

As for Sid Thomas, although his court meets in San Francisco, he’s accumulated some 2.5 million frequent flyer miles in the last 26 years to raise his children as he was raised — in a Montana town, attending Montana schools and a Montana university.

The success of both men is measured not in the accumulation of wealth but in contributions to the public good. Their success is our success. Back in the day, Montana taxpayers paid the lion’s share of the cost of the university education that was their ticket to ride. Because we did, both graduated without the crushing debt that now forces so many students to seek more lucrative employment elsewhere.

On May 13, over 2,250 graduates in sapphire robes and saffron caps listened to one of these two hero tales before setting off to write their own. I’m confident their tales, too, will inspire others someday. Cock-eyed optimism? Consider this: I know a boy who sat in a carefully researched seat at AT&T Stadium and caught not just one foul fly, but two! With the right preparation, good things just come your way.

Congratulations to all Montana’s new college graduates. May only good things come your way.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

