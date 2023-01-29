Mary Sheehy Moe: Practically...a nightmare

Every now and then, an issue so thoroughly riles both pro and con forces that the practical realities of a proposal get lost in the idealistic brandishing of swords. HB234 is one of those issues.

HB234 would jail and/or fine the employees and board members of public libraries, schools, and museums if a court finds a particular book or display in their collection obscene. Its proponents angrily quote — or piously refuse to quote — offending passages from this or that text as they predict irreversible psychological harm to the innocent child who haplessly stumbles upon it.

Opponents throng to protect the First Amendment and condemn censorship in our libraries, schools, and museums. In a state struggling to recruit and retain teachers and librarians, they warn of the chilling effect throwing these professionals into jail for doing their jobs would have.

The House Judiciary Committee is considering amending HB234 to limit the new crime of public “obscenity” dissemination to school settings, letting museums and libraries off the hook. But even amended, the bill would remain a practical nightmare. Let me count the ways:

The processes currently in place for challenged materials are faster than a criminal process. Some begin with a professional review and recommendation by a school committee to the governing board; others go directly to the board. Typically, the time from the filing of a complaint to the board’s resolution is six weeks, often less. With our overcrowded court dockets, even getting the matter before a judge and jury would likely take a year. Then come the appeals.

That’s a long time to be in limbo. And it’s not just the school librarian, school district and community put on hold. So are all the victims of other, truly criminal matters clogging our courthouses.

The current, non-criminal process allows for far greater public participation. Although the public may observe a jury trial, there’s no opportunity for public comment. Any comment to a judge or a juror would compromise the trial. In contrast, materials challenges in public schools and libraries rely heavily on public comment. It’s a public conversation about a public matter, as it should be, since community standards are an important element in finding a work obscene.

The current, non-criminal process costs taxpayers nothing. Going to court will. County attorneys’ salaried time…the billable hours of attorneys defending schoolteachers charged with disseminating obscenity…the costs of liability insurance, expert witnesses, jurors’ per diem (possibly compounded by a change of venue): Criminalizing materials selection in public schools won’t come cheap.

In short, the “solution” offered by HB234 — going to court — is much more prolonged, much less inclusive of the public, and way more expensive. But those aren’t its only flaws:

“Obscenity” isn’t the only reason library materials are challenged. Complaints about racism, sexism, sacrilege, political bias, yada yada are also common. Sometimes a single book is objected to on multiple fronts. Will the librarian be taken to court for the sexual content of Thirteen Reasons Why and to the school board for the suicide content?

If both court and school processes run concurrently, what fool would conduct the current, public participation process? Under HB234, a trustee who decides Thirteen Reasons Why has value despite what happens on p. 147 could go to jail.

HB234 amends a statute aimed at commercial enterprises disseminating “adult” materials by adding public schools, libraries and museums to the mix. They just don’t fit there. These public institutions have long-standing policies for materials selection and removal, publicly vetted and publicly approved. Commercial profit isn’t a factor in any of them.

Current law exempts employees with no profit motive in a commercial setting — e.g., sales clerks — from criminal charges. They’re just doing what their boss says. Yet public employees following their boss’s policies can go to jail. And their boss is you.

Enough already. HB234 is an over-reaction to a book battle somewhere that the proponents lost. They would have lost in court too. Turning a public process into a criminal one does nobody any good.