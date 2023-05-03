It’s becoming a tired rerun for rural folks in this state. CEOs and corporate tycoons send down a decision from on high, the consequences sweep through main street Montana like a tornado. When the dust clears, hard-working Montanans and rural business owners are left to clean up after the trail of destruction. The story is repeating itself once again in eastern Montana.

This time the CEOs work for Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU). MDU is a subsidiary utility corporation of MDU Resources based in Bismarck, ND that serves eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The company has filed for a rate increase with the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC). MDU’s proposed rate hike would cost residential electricity customers over $200 more per year. To break it down, that’s a rate increase of 19.2% for residential customers, 15.1% for small businesses, and 12.9% for large businesses.

This isn’t MDU’s first rate hike either. Some customers may recall that the corporation raised their residential rates by 15% across 2019 and 2020. You’d think that the company is barely making ends meet. While many of our country’s industries are feeling the blows of inflation, MDU is not one of them. Its parent company, MDU Resources, saw over $1 billion in profits over the last four years, with the utility alone raking in record earnings of $103.5 million in 2021. Where exactly is all of our money going?

Since we’ve seen this episode before, it’s not hard to guess. For eastern Montana, this rate increase will mean millions of dollars per year drained from our communities and funneled straight into shareholders’ pockets. And some of that money is from the very people MDU employs. With a company slogan, “In the Community to Serve” you have to ask, who exactly are they serving?

Eastern Montana simply can’t afford this rate increase. Our communities include many elderly folks with fixed incomes and low-income families. If this rate increase is approved, their energy rates will have increased by nearly 40% in four years, while their income has remained largely the same. How are they supposed to make ends meet? Even if they can cover the cost of this new increase for now, it’s impossible to sustain this expense in the long-run. And while they struggle to afford a basic necessity, an investor somewhere is sitting on a growing pile of cash.

This rate hike will also hurt our businesses. Inflation has already hit our local economy hard, increasing prices everywhere from farm supplies to meat processing to groceries. Now, local business owners will have to raise their prices again to meet MDU’s new rate demand, which means their increase is also passed onto residential consumers. It doesn’t take an economic expert to know this is bad for business. Perhaps that’s why our elected officials are taking notice and taking action.

The Miles City Council passed a unanimous resolution expressing opposition to MDU’s rate hike and Miles City Mayor John Hollowell sent a letter to the PSC noting his opposition to the increase. If MDU’s rate hike is approved, we could see multi-generational farms, ranches, and businesses that have been pillars in our communities for decades begin to struggle. Those already on the edge could simply blow away like dust in the wind. When our local economy suffers, the entire fabric of our community breaks down too.

We can stop this episode from playing out again in eastern Montana. MDU still has to get approval for this rate increase and as a monopoly corporation, it has to answer to the Public Service Commission. Join me in telling the PSC to act in our best interests, not those of MDU’s investors. Visit NorthernPlains.org/ProtectEasternMT and tell the PSC: “Don’t let MDU raise our rates!”