As a business owner, I have always treasured Montana’s rugged independence and economic freedom, which allows me to operate according to the needs of my employees and customers. That’s why I’m concerned by President Biden’s choice to nominate Julie Su, California’s former chief labor regulator, as the U.S. Secretary of Labor. Ms. Su will attempt to make Montana and the rest of the country look more like California.

When Ms. Su served as Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, she supported multiple policies that would pose an existential threat to franchise businesses like mine. I am the Chairman & CEO of Great Harvest Bakery & Café, which is headquartered in Dillon and has nearly 200 locations across the country. Franchising is a critical part of our economy here in Montana, with more than 3,000 establishments supporting almost 33,000 jobs and $3.2 billion in economic output for the state.

I know franchising inside and out and have experienced its positive impact firsthand. Before joining Great Harvest, I spent quite a few years as a franchisee of a different brand to learn how to operate a small business. I also spent time consulting for that same franchise company, later acting as their Chief Financial Officer. This combination of franchisee and franchisor experience has allowed me to see up close how this business model changes lives.

For one, it enables people to start their own business using a pre-existing and proven recipe, making entrepreneurship less risky and creating pathways for people to own businesses who might not otherwise have the chance. While women and people of color are underrepresented in the business community broadly, they make up more than a quarter of franchisees.

None of this has stopped Julie Su and her California allies from attacking the foundation of our entire business model.

Take California Assembly Bill 5 (A.B. 5) for example, which Ms. Su championed before it was rejected by California voters. AB 5 would have classified local franchise owners and their workers as employees of the parent brand, essentially demoting these small business owners, killing their autonomy, and ending their ability to tailor benefits and schedules to the needs of their own workers.

Ms. Su also supported California’s FAST Act, which was signed into law last year. The bill creates a council of unelected political appointees to set labor rules for quick-service restaurants, allowing the state to bypass the will of voters to do whatever it pleases to these establishments, whether hiking the minimum wage or mandating expensive benefits for hourly workers.

As a result of the increased costs, many franchisees are forced to cut workers’ hours or eliminate jobs entirely. Those costs also get passed onto customers in the form of higher prices on goods and services. I can’t think of a worse time to be raising prices on consumers than now.

You know a law goes too far when even California voters turn against it, as they did with AB 5 and are doing now with the FAST Act. Over one million Californians signed a petition to reject the FAST Act and bring it up for a vote on the 2024 ballot.

As a franchisor, I don’t need Julie Su to tell me how to take care of my people. Great Harvest is passionate about providing great jobs and giving back to our communities. We offer our franchisees access to capital, training, managerial assistance, as well as the freedom and individuality to operate according to the needs of their own communities, employees, and customers. A key line in our mission statement is “Give Generously to Others.”

You see this same mindset all across the franchising world. Franchise businesses range from restaurants to auto body shops to hotels, and they are upstanding members of their communities. They pay higher wages and offer health insurance to more of their employees than their non-franchise counterparts. After all, the incentives of franchisors and franchisees are aligned. The parents company can’t succeed unless the franchisees and workers succeed.

For the sake of the 33,000 Montanans who work for franchise businesses, I sincerely hope Ms. Su does not have the opportunity to take her job-killing policies national. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines must now decide whether she becomes America’s next Secretary of Labor. Let’s hope they continue their excellent record of standing with small businesses and workers by opposing her nomination. The fate of the franchising business model hangs in the balance.