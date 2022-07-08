Mitzi Vorachek: Back to the Middle Ages for women

Several years ago, I was asked to speak to a women’s group at a conservative, ethnic, Christian church about issues facing modern women. I was a bit nervous as I went in to talk about the need for an Equal Rights Amendment, equal pay for equal work, and women’s places in society.

I need not have worried. It was one of those wonderful evenings when women of all ages and from very different backgrounds meet on common ground. The women saw that I was a wife and mother, as concerned about children as I was about women, and I saw that they were far more knowledgeable and open than I had been led to believe.

The inevitable question came from the audience, “What do you think about abortion?” I said that while freedom of choice was the personal and constitutional right of every woman, I also believed that one could be a feminist and yet be personally opposed to abortion.

One of the older women in the group stood up and said, “We must not be hypocrites. We all know that in the old country we knew women friends, relatives, ourselves, who had abortions.” She asked, “How many of you know this? How many of you know that our priest knew and gave us forgiveness?”

Women overburdened with the weight of far too many children for health and income level sometimes used abortion as the only available means of birth control. I do not mean to imply that everyone agreed over the abortion issue that evening, but the lively discussion that followed did allow for the idea that freedom of choice and conscience appealed to the majority of those in the room.

Women have always had an underground of abortion information long before abortion was legalized in the U.S. When I was growing up on the plains of North Dakota in the 1950s and 1960s, we knew which doctor in town did abortions, and we knew which doctor did D and Cs for women who believed abortion was a sin. These were not items of hot discussion; nor did most of us ever think we would use the information. However, the information was passed along as one of the basic points of knowledge about our community, much the way we passed along information about who was the best pediatrician in town.

Now the Supreme Court of the United States has eradicated our constitutional right to privacy, and they have infringed on our basic right to freedom of religion. Not all religious groups think abortion is a sin. The church I belong to has, since 1967, maintained its “unequivocal opposition to any legislation on the part of the national or state governments which would abridge or deny the right of individuals to reach informed decisions (about the termination of pregnancy) and to act upon them,”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decree to do away with Roe v. Wade will not eradicate basic human needs and the decisions we make about those needs. The right to reproductive freedom for women was a long, slow, uphill battle, encompassing years of lawsuits, court decisions, and individual women deciding their own destinies. Supreme Court Justice Brennan’s opinion in Eisenstadt v. Baird (1973) stated, “If the right to privacy means anything, it is the right of the individual, married or single, to be free from unwarranted government intrusion into matters so fundamentally affecting a person as the decision whether to bear or beget a child.”

In 1973 the Supreme Court issued the landmark decision that our Constitution protects a woman’s right to have an abortion. Now, 49 years later, the justices have taken away this constitutional right. This decision will not stop abortions; it will only criminalize women and providers. What will significantly reduce abortions are sex education and readily available, low-cost contraceptives.

Justice Clarence Thomas has indicated that contraception and gay marriage may be next on the chopping block. It looks like we are headed back to the Middle Ages.