Nancy Maxson, Mary LaPorte and Nancy Leifer: Independent judiciary essential to democracy

“If angels were to govern” James Madison wrote in the Federalist Paper, No. 51, “neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Madison and the other writers of the American constitution understood that to shape the democratic republic they envisioned, preserve individual liberty, and prevent tyranny, they needed to divide the functions of government into three, independent branches: the legislative, executive, and judicial. Each branch of government would serve as a check and balance against the others and no branch would possess all the power. The judiciary branch would provide an independent court system, shielded from partisan political interference, that would prevent abuse of power by the executive and legislative branches.

The judiciary branch and court system adjudicate the laws adopted by the legislative branch and implemented by the administrative branch for the federal government and the 50 state governments. And because people are not angels, the judiciary serves as a guardian of the rule of law. Our acceptance of judicial decisions in criminal and civil legal cases hinges on the integrity and independence of the legal system.

Our judicial system protects people from people, people from the government, and the government from people.

Protecting the people

Most of the laws we have protect people from preying on other people. Above all else, the court system enforces the criminal code legislatures enact to prevent wrongdoing. It gives citizens legal recourse against individuals or institutions that abuse their rights and property. Justice is respected and preserved only if there are fair and impartial courts.

Protecting the government

Our founding fathers feared tyranny and tyrants who could destroy the republic and democracy. Tyrants put self-interest above public interest; they abuse the power the electorate entrusts to them. To ensure the young nation’s survival, the constitution empowered the legislative branch to create laws, the executive branch to implement the laws, and the judiciary with the authority to interpret laws. Judicial authority prohibits tyrants from reshaping government, weakening the rule of law, and abridging liberty. It shields the basic constitutional structure of our government from a misguided person or groups from enacting policies, laws, or regulations that undermine existing legal protections.

Protecting people from government

The constitutional writers also feared partisan factions. Elected representatives in the legislative and executive branches might band together in a faction and derail the union, abandoning their responsibility to protect and defend all the people of the nation. The legislative branch has the authority to pass any law and the executive (Governor or President) can endorse it by signing it, but ultimately the judicial branch decides if that law abides by existing laws and the constitution. Our independent judicial system is the final protection the people have against government overreach and abuse.

In Montana, the judiciary maintains its independence and authority because it is a non-partisan institution. Judges campaign as non-partisans candidates and are directly elected by the voters. Judges are independent and their court decisions are based on the law and not partisan political preferences. Legislators may disagree with court rulings, but they must accept those rules because the balance of power established in the constitution secures judicial authority. Legislative attempts to diminish judicial independence, such as bringing party affiliation into the judiciary process or altering judicial elections, threaten the credibility of the law and our liberties those laws enshrine.

The government Madison and his colleagues designed continues to function, largely because of the separation of powers they adopted. Maintaining an independent judicial branch of government ensures our republic’s survival.