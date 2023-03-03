On Aug. 8, 2022, NorthWestern Energy filed to increase retail electricity rates by 25%.

The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC), an elected body charged with reasonably balancing the needs of Montanan ratepayers with utilities’ ability to provide reliable and affordable energy, is accepting public comment on this rate case until April 11. The PSC already approved an interim (and reversible) rate increase of 12.6% in October, costing the average Montanan ratepayer an additional $135 from October 2022 through September 2023 in electricity bills. If approved, the full increase would cost ratepayers $270 annually.

NorthWestern’s uncompromising commitment to the Colstrip generation plant is inextricably tied to this rate increase, while investments into future natural gas plants will have NorthWestern continuously pushing rates higher.

Colstrip’s coal-fired power plant is the largest electricity-generating plant in Montana and one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide point polluters, emitting 8.2 million tons annually. In 2020, generation units 1 and 2 were closed permanently, citing that they were “no longer economically viable." The two remaining units are jointly owned by several utilities, sending electricity to Idaho, Oregon and Washington as well as throughout Montana. When NorthWestern purchased its share in 2010, the PSC guaranteed a 10% return on investment (ROI) through 2043, the end of the infrastructure’s economic life. The owning utilities had no PSC-guaranteed ROI on units 1 and 2, so they were closed — without disrupting reliable electricity services — rather than passing increasing costs to ratepayers. NorthWestern now seeks to pass those costs to ratepayers for the remaining units.

Furthermore, NorthWestern recently announced it will increase its ownership in the Colstrip plant, despite already bypassing PSC approval to begin constructing a $250 million natural gas plant near Laurel — audacious investments further tying Montanans to expensive and damaging fossil fuels for decades. NorthWestern faces no market competition in Montana, launching excessive infrastructure projects at ratepayers' expense with little enforced accountability to plan for future reliable and affordable electricity generation.

In declining the rate increase, the PSC could force NorthWestern to pursue a cleaner, more affordable generation future. In 2019, the Montana State Legislature passed HB 0467, allowing utilities to refinance stranded generation assets, such as the Colstrip plant, through ratepayer-backed securitized bonds. This empowers utilities to accelerate asset depreciation timelines while remaining financially solvent to reinvest and continue providing reliable electricity to Montanans. NorthWestern must pursue securitized bonds to plan for Colstrip’s early retirement, reinvesting in affordable, carbon-free electricity generation alternatives.

It is the Public Service Commission’s elected duty to hold NorthWestern accountable, standing with ratepayers who will not shoulder economically negligent fossil fuel infrastructure. Declining NorthWestern’s 25% rate increase is the first step. Submit your public comment on Docket 2022.07.078 electronically to pschelp@mt.gov or mail to 1701 Prospect Ave. Helena, MT 59601.