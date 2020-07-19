Open letter to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock from Canyon Creek owners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Gov. Bullock:

At Canyon Creek we have felt great sadness and heavy hearts as we’ve mourned the loss of 10 of our dear residents. The loss of any of our residents is devastating and we ask that you join with us in keeping the families of our residents in your thoughts and prayers.

Unfortunately, there have been reports regarding our COVID-19 policies and procedures that have, in our opinion, omitted important information. In an effort to bring to light all the facts, we have written a letter to correct misinformation about Canyon Creek Memory Care Community that has been disseminated recently. It is profoundly disappointing that the truth of what has happened and what is going on currently concerning COVID-19 in our senior housing community has been so distorted in the media.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff at Canyon Creek has worked diligently and tirelessly to limit the risk that COVID-19 would enter our community. Those efforts resulted in Canyon Creek remaining COVID-19 free from the implementation of our enhanced screening and monitoring protocols in mid-February 2020 until late June 2020. During that time, Canyon Creek adhered to the guidance of the federal, state, and local health authorities and continuously improved protocols to assist in the prevention of the acquisition or transmission of the virus in our community.